Flipkart New Pinch Days sale offers: Discounts on Google Pixel 2, Mi Mix 2, HTC U11

Flipkart will be hosting a ‘New Pinch Days’ sale from December 15 to December 17, during which the e-commerce platform will offer deals across various product categories. Fashion products will get 50 per cent to 80 per cent off, while home and furniture products can be bought at 40 per cent to 80 per cent off. TV and appliances will be up for grabs at up to 80 per cent off with no cost EMI and exchange offers. Electronics and accessories get up to 80 per cent off as well.

Coming to mobiles, Flipkart is offering host of deals on flagship smartphones like Google Pixel 2, HTC U11, LG V20, Mi Mix 2, and Samsung Galaxy S7. Users will get 10 per cent instant discount with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. LG G6, Samsung On Nxt, Lenovo K8 Plus, Oppo F3 Plus, Honor 9i, Moto X4 and more smartphones will also be available at discounts during the sale.

Google Pixel 2 (64GB) can be bought for as low as Rs 39,999 with a flat discount of Rs 11,001 and bank offers. The flagship device from Google originally starts at Rs 61,000 for the base model. The Pixel 2 XL (64GB) is available for Rs 59,999 instead of Rs 73,000. Users can get up to Rs 18,000 off on exchange as well.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is up for grabs at Rs 32,999, as opposed to its original price of Rs 37,999. The Mi Mix 2 features an edge-to-edge display and ceramic body. The dual-SIM smartphone is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB on board storage.

Samsung On Nxt (64GB) originally priced at Rs 17,900 will get a discount as well. Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro (2GB) will be available at Rs 6,990 instead of Rs 8,490. The Galaxy On5 and Galaxy On Max smartphone will be up for grabs at Rs 6,490 and Rs 14,900 respectively.

Lenovo K8 Plus and Honor 9i get Rs 2,000 off each and will be available at Rs 8,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively. Oppo F3 Plus can be bought at Rs 17,990 instead of Rs 22,990. This includes Rs 5,000 off on exchange. Motorola smartphones including Moto X4 and Moto Z2 Play will also get discounts. Samsung Galaxy S7, a year-old flagship smartphone, is one of the best deals as it is available at Rs 24,990 instead of Rs 46,000.

LG V20 will be available at Rs 24,990 instead of Rs 60,000 during the sale. The V20 was announced in India in December last year. It has a large 5.7-inch QHD (2560×1440) display along with a 2.1-inches secondary display. The phone runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor coupled with 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal memory.

HTC U11 will be available at Rs 44,999 during the sale as opposed to its original price of Rs 53,990. The smartphone isn’t even a year old and was launched in June. The highlight of the smartphone is its Edge Sense ‘squeezable’ feature, where a user can squeeze the smartphone to set certain commands and functions. Finally, LG G6 with dual rear cameras, and a 5.7-inch QHD display can be bought at Rs 31,990 instead of Rs 55,000.

