Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza 2018 sale: Redmi Note 5, Honor 9 Lite flash sale; top discounts, offers on Pixel 2 XL, Samsung S7, etc

Flipkart is hosting its Mobiles Bonanza sale from March 13 to March 15, where the site will offer deals and discounts on a slew of smartphones including Google Pixel 2, Moto Z2 Play, and more. Additionally, flash sales for Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro and Honor 9 Lite will also be conducted during the Mobiles Bonanza sale on Flipkart. People who purchase mobiles using their SBI credit card during the sale will get 5 per cent instant discount. Oppo F3, Samsung Galaxy S7, Moto E4 Plus, Moto X4 and Vivo V7 smartphones are also listed with deals. Let us take a look at the top deals and discounts on phones, offered during the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 5A flash sale

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro flash sale will be held on March 14 at 12 PM. Redmi 5A will on sale on March 15 starting 12 PM. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 price in India starts at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model. The higher-end 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version is priced at Rs 11,999. The Redmi Note 5 Pro comes at Rs 13,999 and this price is for the 4GB RAM option. The 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 16,999. Both the versions of Redmi Note 5 Pro feature 64GB storage.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro come with a metal unibody design and 18:9 aspect ratio edge-to-edge display. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro has dual 12MP+5MP rear cameras, while the Redmi Note 5 gets a single 12MP sensor at the back. The Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with a 20MP Sony IMX376 sensor for selfies with LED Selfie light.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A with 2GB RAM+16GB storage is priced at Rs 5,999, while the 3GB RAM+32GB storage option costs Rs 6,999. Redmi 5A, the ‘Made in India’ smartphone, features a 5-inch HD display, 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front shooter. The device is backed by a 3000mAh battery and it runs Android 7.1 Nougat.

Google Pixel 2 at a starting price of Rs 47,999, Pixel 2 XL at Rs 54,999

Google Pixel 2 (64GB) gets 21 per cent off, and will be available at Rs 47,999 during the sale. The phone was launched in October last year at Rs 61,000. Users can also get up to Rs 18,000 off on exchange. The 128GB storage model of Pixel 2 will be available for Rs 56,999, down from Rs 70,000. The phone gets 18 per cent off. Google Pixel 2 can be bought in two colour options – Clearly White and Just Black.

Google Pixel 2 XL starts at Rs 54,999 for 64GB storage variant. Pixel 2 XL (64GB) original price is Rs 73,000. The 128GB storage model of Pixel 2 XL is selling at Rs 63,999, down from 82,000. The phone is available in Just Black as well as Black and White colour options.

Honor 9 Lite at a starting price of Rs 10,999

Honor 9 Lite flash sale will be held at 12 PM on March 13. The 3GB RAM variant of the smartphone can be bought at Rs 10,999 while the 4GB RAM option sells for Rs 13,499. Flipkart is offering a guaranteed up to Rs 7,000 Buyback value. Users will get an extra Rs 1,500 off on exchange. The budget smartphone sports a double-sided glass body design, 18:9 aspect ratio display and quad cameras – two at the back and two on the front.

Samsung Galaxy S7 at a starting price of Rs 22,990, Galaxy On Nxt at Rs 9,499, Galaxy J3 Pro at a starting price of Rs 6,990

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt gets 13 per cent off and is available at Rs 9,499 on the e-commerce site. The phone was launched at Rs 10,999. The price is for 16GB storage option. Samsung Galaxy On Nxt specifications include: a 5.5-inch display Full HD display, 2.5D Gorilla Glass protection and 1.6 GHz Octa-core Exynos 7870 processor. The Galaxy On Nxt includes a 13MP camera on the rear, while the front has an 8MP sensor. The smartphone is powered by a 3300mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S7 can be bought at Rs 22,990, down from 46,000. The Galaxy S7 is a two-year old flagship and is a good deal for those who want flagship like features and a great camera. However, the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge do not come with the company’s Infinity display that is available on the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S9 and the Note 8 series. The phone has 12MP dual pixel rear camera and 5MP front camera, and comes with a 5.1-inch Quad HD display.

The Galaxy J3 Pro with a 5-inch HD Super AMOLED display and 2GB RAM and 16GB storage is one of the cheapest options during the sale at Rs 6,990 compared to the original price of Rs 8,490. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 6,500 off on exchange for this phone.

Moto Z2 Play at a starting price of Rs 19,999, Moto Z2 Force at Rs 34,998, Moto E4 Plus at Rs 8,999

Moto Z2 Play is listed for Rs 21,999, down from Rs 27,999. The smartphone gets a 5.5-inch Full HD display, 12MP rear camera and a 5MP front shooter. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor, the phone features 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. Moto Z2 Play was launched in June last year. It supports Moto Mods, thanks to 16 magnetic pins at the back called Moto Mods connector.

Moto E4 Plus will be available at Rs 8,999 during the sale, instead of Rs 9,999. The smartphone was announced in India in July 2017. The highlight of the phone is its huge 5,000 mAh battery. The 4G-enabled device includes a 5.5-inch HD display, a fingerprint sensor, 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. It comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Moto X4 will be available for Rs 21,999 for 6GB RAm and 64GB storage variant. The smartphone is pried at Rs 24,999. Moto made its way into India in November last year. The USP of Moto X4 is its dual 12MP+8MP rear cameras along with a metal and glass design and a 3D contoured body. It is IP68 water and dust resistant. The phone is backed by a 3000mAh battery. Moto X4 is powered by the Snapdragon 630 processor.

Oppo F3 at a starting price of Rs 11,990, Oppo F3 Plus at Rs 17,990

Oppo F3 has been discounted to Rs 11,990, down from Rs 19,990, meaning a total saving of Rs 8000. The mid-end phone has a dual front camera setup – a 16MP lens for selfies and an 8MP 120-degree double view group selfie lens. The smartphone is powered by an Octa-core Mediatek MT6750T processor with 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage. The battery on this phone is a 3,200 mAh one.

Oppo F3 Plus will be available at Rs 17,990, down from Rs 22,990. The smartphone features the same specifications as the Oppo F3 except for a 6-inch full-HD display, 4,000mAh battery and a 16MP rear camera.

Vivo V7 at a starting price of Rs 16,990, Vivo V7+ at Rs 19,990

Vivo V7 gets Rs 2,000 off and will be available at Rs 16,990 instead of Rs 18,990. Vivo V7 has a 5.7-inch 18:9 display and a 24MP front-facing camera, which is the highlight of the device. Vivo V7+ was launched at Rs 21,990, but it will be available at Rs 19,990 during the sale. Vivo V7+ comes with features similar to the V7, except for a few changes here and there. It gets a bigger 5.99-inch IPS display.

Lenovo K8 Plus at a starting price of Rs 7,999

Lenovo K8 Plus gets Rs 3,000 off and will be available at Rs 7,999. Lenovo K8 Plus is powered by an Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 chipset with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. It ships with Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box. Other features include 4,000mAh battery, 5.2-inch Full HD display, dual 13MP+5MP rear camera setup and an 8MP shooter with flash.

