Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza 2018 sale: Redmi Note 5, Moto E4 Plus, and more mobiles to buy under Rs 10,000

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale is now live and will end March 15. During the sale, several premium smartphones such as Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Moto X4, etc as well as budget phones like Honor 9 Lite, Redmi Note 5, Moto C Plus and more will get deals and discounts. People who purchase using their SBI credit card will get an instant discount of five per cent. Additionally, the e-commerce site has listed exchange offer, no cost EMI and Buyback Guarantee for devices.

Those looking for a smartphone under Rs 10,000, options include Lenovo K8 Plus, Moto E4 Plus, Samsung On Nxt, and more. Flash sales for Honor 9 Lite, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi 5A will be held during the Flipkart sale. Let us take an look at the smartphones that you can get for sub-Rs 10,000 from the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 price starts at Rs 9,999, sale at 12 PM

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 flash sale will take place on March 14, which is today at 12 PM. The budget smartphone is priced at Rs 9,999 for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The 4GB RAM+64GB storage option costs Rs 11,999. Redmi Note 5 Pro will also be available, though the phone is priced on a higher side, starting at Rs 13,999. One of the best budget options, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is the successor to Redmi Note 4 and comes with a Full View display with 18:9 aspect ratio and an improved rear camera.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A price starts at Rs 5,999, sale on March 15

Xiaomi Redmi 5A with 2GB RAM+16GB storage is priced at Rs 5,999, while the 3GB RAM+32GB storage option costs Rs 6,999. Redmi 5A, the ‘Made in India’ smartphone, features a 5-inch HD display, 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front shooter. The device is backed by a 3000mAh battery and it runs Android 7.1 Nougat.

Redmi 5A is one of the most affordable Xiaomi smartphone in India. Its design, specifications, 4G LTE connectivity and cameras, makes the phone stand out in the competition.

Moto E4 Plus price starts at Rs 8,999

Moto E4 Plus will be available at Rs 8,999, down from Rs 9,999. The 4G-enabled smartphone offers the user a pure Android experience. It packs a huge 5,000 mAh battery and runs Android Nougat. Moto E4 Plus comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB on board storage. Other specifications include a 5.5-inch HD display, fingerprint sensor, 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt price starts at Rs 9,499

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt with 16GB storage is available for Rs 9,499, down from Rs 10,999. Samsung Galaxy On Nxt specifications include: a 5.5-inch display Full HD display, 2.5D Gorilla Glass protection and 1.6 GHz Octa-core Exynos 7870 processor. The Galaxy On Nxt gets a 13MP camera on the rear, while the front has an 8MP sensor. The smartphone packs a 3300mAh battery.

Lenovo K8 Plus price starts at Rs 7,999

Lenovo K8 Plus, which was launched at Rs 10,999 for 3GB RAM+32GB storage, is available for Rs 7,999. The smartphone has dual rear camera setup, a combination of 13MP+5MP sensors, which is also the highlight of the device. It includes a 4,000mAh battery and a 5.2-inch Full HD display. The front camera is an 8MP one with flash.

