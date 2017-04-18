Flipkart Lenovo Days : Top deals on K5 Note, K6 Power and more

Lenovo is celebrating its third anniversary in India with ‘Lenovo Days’ offer on Flipkart from April 18 to April 19. Lenovo is celebrating its third anniversary in India with ‘Lenovo Days’ offer on Flipkart from April 18 to April 19.

Lenovo is celebrating its third anniversary in India with ‘Lenovo Days’ offer on Flipkart from April 18 to April 19. The company is offering some pretty generous discounts on its products including smartphones, ANT VR headset and tabs. Most smartphones get flat Rs 1,000 off with some selling at Rs 3,000 off. Let us take a look at all the smartphone deals on ‘Lenovo Days’.

Lenovo K6 Power and K5 Note get Rs 1,000 off. The 3GB RAM variant of Lenovo K6 Power is selling at Rs 8,999 and the 4GB RAM option is available at Rs 9,999. It can be bought in dark gray, gold and silver colour variants. Lenovo K5 Note (4GB RAM) can be bought at Rs 12,499 while the 3GB RAM option is selling at Rs 10,999. Lenovo K5 Note is available in gold, silver and grey colour options.

Lenovo P2 (4GB RAM) gets flat Rs 2,000 off and is selling at Rs 15,999 while its 3GB RAM variant is being sold at Rs 13,999 (Rs 3,000 off). The device is available in grey/graphite grey and gold colour variants.

Lenovo Phab 2 Pro, which was earlier priced at Rs 30,000, is now available at Rs 27,990. The price of Phab (16GB) phablet is down from Rs 11,999 to Rs 9,999.

Lenovo’s ANT VR smart glasses get Rs 900 off and are now selling at Rs 399. The Umido VR Controller is available at Rs 299. Lenovo’s Intel iCore i5 laptops as well as gaming laptops can be bought at no cost EMI. Lenovo Tab 3 (16GB) 8-inch with Wi-Fi+4G, which was originally priced at Rs 15,000, can now be bought at Rs 12,999.

People who are looking to upgrade to a new smartphone, the Lenovo deals make a lot of sense given Lenovo’s devices come with brand value and offer decent performance as well. According to research firm International Data Corporation (IDC), Lenovo was the third largest smartphone company in India in Q4. Lenovo started selling smartphones in India in 2013.

Read: Lenovo K6 Power review: Budget smartphone with extensive battery life

In our review, Lenovo K6 Power scored because of the UI and battery. We liked the overall performance as well. The USP of the K6 Power is its 4,000 mAh battery and rhis smartphone easily lasts for a day even with heavy usage like gaming and watching a lot of videos.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd