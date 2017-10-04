Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days sale: Top deals on Redmi Note 4, Apple iPhone, and more phones

Flipkart ‘Festive Dhamaka Days’ sale is from October 5 to October 8. Flipkart ‘Festive Dhamaka Days’ sale is from October 5 to October 8.

Flipkart is hosting ‘Festive Dhamaka Days’ sale on its platform from October 5 to October 8. During the sale, it will be offering deals and discounts on products across various categories including mobiles, TVs and appliances, electronics, furniture, and more. People who purchase products using Axis Bank credit and debit cards will get an extra 10 per cent cashback.

As for smartphones, a couple of exchange offers, discounts and flash sales are listed on the website on devices from Lenovo, Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, Motorola, and Oppo.

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S7 will be available at Rs 30,990 instead of Rs 46,000. Users will get an extra Rs 3,000 off on exchange. This is a pretty good deal considering S7 is a just a year old flagship smartphone.

Samsung On 5 and On7 will be available at Rs 5,990 and Rs 6,590 respectively. The two smartphone were originally priced at Rs 8,990 and Rs 8,490 respectively. Samsung On Max gets Rs 1,000 off and will be available for Rs 15,900. An extra Rs 2,000 off over regular exchange value is also listed.

Samsung On Nxt and J7-6 will be up for grabs at Rs 12,900 and Rs 9,490 respectively as opposed to original price of Rs 17,900 and Rs 13,800. Samsung J3 Pro will is down to Rs 6,990 from its original price of Rs 8,490.

Apple

Apple iPhone models will also get discounts during the sale. However, deals on iPhones have not been unveiled by Flipkart yet.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will get discounts as well. However, the new price will only be unveiled once the sale starts. Mi Max 2 gets Rs 2,000 and will be up for grabs at Rs 14,999. Users will get an extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange.

Additionally, Flipkart will host flash sale for Xiaomi Redmi 4A and Mi A1 smartphones at midnight of October 5. Redmi 4A starts at Rs 6,999. Mi A1 is one of Xiaomi’s latest devices, and it runs stock version of Android. It is priced at Rs 14,999.

Motorola

Moto E4 Plus, which was launched at Rs 9,999 in India, can be bought at Rs 9,599 during the sale. Moto G5 Plus and Moto C Plus will be up for grabs at Rs 12,999 and Rs 5,999 respectively. Moto G5 Plus is originally priced at Rs 16,999 while Moto C Plus was unveiled at Rs 6,999.

Moto Z Play and Moto Z2 Play will get huge discounts, and they will be available at Rs 21,999 and Rs 24,999 respectively. Moto Z (4GB), which was originally priced at Rs 39,999, will be up for sale at Rs 19,999.

Lenovo

Lenovo K6 Power which was announced at Rs 9,999, will be available for Rs 8,499 during the sale. Lenovo K8 Plus will also get discount during the sale.

Huawei Honor

Honor 8 Pro gets Rs 3,000 off and it will be available at Rs 26,999. There’s a Rs 13,000 buyback offer on the phone as well. Huawei Honor 8 Pro gets a 5.7-inch Quad HD display, 4,000mAh battery, and 128GB of storage. Honor 6X will get Rs 1,000 off and is listed for Rs 10,999.

Oppo and Infinix

Oppo F3 and Oppo F3 Plus smartphones are listed for Rs 15,990 and Rs 19,990 with exchange. The devices are originally priced at Rs 19,990 and Rs 30,990 respectively.

Infinix Note 4 will be available for Rs 7,999 instead of Rs 8,999. An extra Rs 1,000 off over regular exchange value is also listed. The phone gas a 5.7-inch Full HD display, 13MP rear camera, 4,300mAh battery, 3GB RAM, and it runs Android 7.0 Nougat.

