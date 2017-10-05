Flipkart, Amazon Diwali sales: Apple iPhone 8, Redmi Note 4 and other mobile deals

Flipkart’s Festival Dhamaka Days offers a Rs 2000 discount on Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Flipkart’s Festival Dhamaka Days offers a Rs 2000 discount on Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Flipkart’s ‘Festive Dhamaka Days’ and Amazon’s ‘Great Indian Festival’ sales are back, which is not surprising given the crucial Diwali season. Both Flipkart and Amazon are offering some great deals on smartphones, mobiles, and other tech accessories. Of course many of the deals, discounts have been present for sometime now and might not feel like anything new for the seasoned online shopper.

Nonetheless, this is a good time for those considering a new smartphone, especially if you’ve been waiting for an upgrade. Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6, iPhone SE, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Lenovo K8 Note, Moto G5 Plus are some phones available on discount. We point out the best deals from Amazon and Flipkart to consider for smartphones.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 discount

Those who’ve been wanting to upgrade to a Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, this sale is a good time. This is one of the most popular smartphones in the mid-range and Flipkart is retailing this at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version. If you have a working phone to trade in for exchange, you can get a maximum of Rs 10,000 off as well, but the exchange price will only depend on the model of the phone that’s being traded.

Redmi Note 4 has good specifications for the price, which includes 5.5 inch Full HD Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 13MP rear camera and a 5MP one on the front. Also, the Redmi Note 4 with 3GB RAM and 32 GB storage is retailing for Rs 9,999 from the original price of Rs 10,999. The other specifications are same as the 4GB RAM version.

Lenovo K8 Plus

Lenovo K8 Plus with 3GB RAM and 32 GB is retailing at Rs 9,499 from the original price of Rs 10,999. This deal is available on Flipkart. For those who want a dual-rear camera for under Rs 10,000, K8 Plus is the phone that offers this and it has a 13MP + 5MP dual rear camera and an 8MP one on the front. The battery is 4000 mAh, and this is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P25 octa-core 2.5 GHz processor. It runs stock Android 7.1.1. There’s also another Rs 9,000 off on exchange for this product.

Moto C Plus

This is a good option for those who want a big battery on their smartphone, but can’t pay more than Rs 6,000. Moto C Plus is priced at Rs 5,999 during the Flipkart sale, down from the original price of 6,999, and has a 4000 mAh battery, 2GB RAM + 16GB storage. It has a 5 inch HD display, 8MP rear camera and 2MP front camera along with MTK6737 quad-core 1.3Ghz processor. The smartphone is on Android Nougat 7.0.

OPPO F3 Plus

Oppo F3 Plus is for the selfie freaks, and this one has a dual-selfie camera. Launched at Rs 30,990 this is now retailing for Rs 24,990. If selfies are the prime focus of your life, this phone does not disappoint, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and has 64GB storage, which is expandable. The Oppo F3 Plus deal is listed on Flipkart.

Honor 8 Pro

One of the best dual-rear cameras in the mid-range series, Honor 8 Pro is retailing at Rs 25,999 on Amazon India. The smartphone is powered by Huawei’s own Kirin processor, has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. This is a good value for money, considering the overall package performs quite well.

Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus discounts on Flipkart, Amazon India

Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus can be bought with the 70% Jio Buyback offer on Amazon India, though this means you will have to get a Jio SIM and Jio recharges worth Rs 799 per month. Amazon and Flipkart both have some discounts on Apple iPhone 8 pricing.

On Amazon India, Apple iPhone 8 in gold colour with 64GB space is retailing at Rs 59,999 compared to the Rs 64,000 launch price. The Apple iPhone 8 Plus with 64GB is listed at Rs 69,989 down from the original launch price of Rs 73,000. The 256GB version of Apple iPhone 8 is listed at Rs 76,499 from the Rs 77,000 price. Flipkart has a similar price for the Apple iPhone 8 in 64GB version, which is also retailing at Rs 59,999 on the website.

Apple iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, iPhone SE

Apple iPhone 6s with 32GB storage is retailing at Rs 38,883. Again, this is not a bad deal for the older iPhone, but users can consider the iPhone 7 at Rs 39,999 for the 32GB version. Apple iPhone 7 has a similar pricing on Flipkart and Amazon India and under Rs 40,000 is a solid price for the one year old device. However, the iPhone 7 series does not have a dual-rear camera.

For those who want an Apple iPhone under Rs 20,000, iPhone SE is listed at Rs 18,999 on Amazon India for the 32GB variant. The bigger iPhone 7 plus will cost Rs 61,999 for the 128GB version, and this does come with the dual rear camera. This deal is listed on Flipkart.

Overall what iPhone you pick online, be it from Flipkart or Amazon depends on the budget and the deals are very similar. However, if you have a phone to exchange, you can compare to see which e-commerce player will give you more money in order to score some extra discount on the iPhone. Right now, given the deals, the iPhone 7’s discount offer is an option worth considering.

Apple AirPods at Rs 10,999

Finally, Apple AirPods are retailing at Rs 10,999, which Flipkart says is a discount from the original price of Rs 12,900, though remember these were launched at closer to Rs 15,000. Apple AirPods are wireless earphones, and can connect with your iOS device automatically and can be used to activate Siri as well. For Apple iPhone users, these AirPods are one of the best accessories to consider. Flipkart is also offering 10 per cent cashback with Axis Bank Credit and Debit Cards.

