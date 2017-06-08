Flipkart Father’s Day offers: Apple iPhone 6 at Rs 21,999, but is it worth it?

Flipkart’s Father’s Day sale has begun, and the Apple iPhone 6 with 16GB storage is getting a massive 40 per cent, and will be available at Rs 21,999. Flipkart’s Father’s Day sale has begun, and the Apple iPhone 6 with 16GB storage is getting a massive 40 per cent, and will be available at Rs 21,999.

Flipkart’s Father’s Day sale has begun, and the Apple iPhone 6 with 16GB storage is getting a massive 40 per cent discount on the e-commerce website. Apple iPhone 6 will be available at Rs 21,999 on the website, down from the original price of Rs 36,990, and you can get another Rs 15,000 off if you buy the smartphone under exchange.

But is the Apple iPhone 6 deal worth it, despite the price drop? Now the Apple iPhone 6 was retailing at Rs 24,990 for sometime on Flipkart, so really the discount isn’t as drastic as you would think. However, this is a good chance at getting a 4.7-inch iPhone for just over Rs 20,000, which might not happen again for sometime. For those considering to buy an iPhone, whether as a gift for your father or yourself, Flipkart’s current sale might make things a bit confusing.

In terms of specifications and performance, Apple iPhone 6 shouldn’t give any cause for trouble. It has a 4.7-inch LCD IPS Retina Display, Apple’s A8 chip with the M8 Motion co-processor, 8MP rear camera and a 1.2 MP front camera. The total space you’re getting on this phone is 16GB, which let’s face it, is never going to be enough on an iPhone. On the software front, the iPhone 6 will get support for iOS 11, which is the new OS that launches this fall, so that’s always good news.

However, before you decide to hit buy, do note that there’s an Apple iPhone 6 with 32GB storage space available at Rs 25,999 on Flipkart, which is just Rs 4000 more than the 16GB version. This version of the phone also comes with Flipkart Assured next to it, which means the quality check has been done by the company. Once again this phone comes with up to Rs 15,000 off on Exchange, so you can get some more off on the price, depending on the kind of phone you are trading in.

If you’re bent on getting an iPhone for Rs 21,999, the iPhone SE is also retailing at Rs 21,999 on the website. This one comes with a smaller 4-inch display, and might appeal to those who don’t like big displays. Also the iPhone SE comes with the new A9 processor, and a higher 12MP camera. Oh, and there’s 32GB on board storage. Apple iPhone SE still has a 1.2MP front camera.

For those feeling more generous, the iPhone 6s is retailing at Rs 35,999 on the website, while the Apple iPhone 7 is still at a discounted price of Rs 45,999. Overall if you’re planning to buy an iPhone this week, go through the options carefully. Extra storage is always better, even if you give up on the slightly bigger display.

