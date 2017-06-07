Flipkart Father’s Day offers: Apple iPhone 6 teased for Rs 2_,999

Flipkart has unveiled Father’s Day Special offers on iPhone 6 (16GB), which can be availed from June 8 to June 10. Flipkart has unveiled Father’s Day Special offers on iPhone 6 (16GB), which can be availed from June 8 to June 10.

Flipkart has unveiled Father’s Day Special offers on iPhone 6 (16GB), which can be availed from June 8 to June 10. The e-commerce site has not revealed pricing on the phone just yet, but teased it to be Rs 2_,999. Apple iPhone 6 (16GB) is already available at a discounted price on Flipkart, and a further drop in price is expected thanks to Father’s Day Special offers.

Currently, Apple iPhone 6 (Space Grey, 32GB) can be bought at 32 per cent discount on Flipkart. The phone is selling for Rs 24,990. Additionally, users will get up to Rs 15,000 off on exchange. No cost EMI plans start at Rs 4,165 per month. Apple iPhone 6 (16GB) Silver and Gold colour options are available at Rs 36,990 and Rs 36,499 respectively. Users will get up to Rs 15,00 off on exchange, and no cost EMI offer is also there.

Users should keep in mind that iPhone 8 is just months way from launch, which makes iPhone 6 almost three years old. Performance won’t be an issue with iPhone 6, but remember that storage space is limited to 16GB and iPhone 6 features an older A8 chip. For those looking for an Android alternative can go for options like Lenovo Z2 Plus, Samsung C7 Pro, Moto Z Play, and more.

For users who can spend a little more than Rs 25,000, OnePlus 3T makes a lot more sense. The 64GB version is priced at Rs 29,999; while the 128GB version costs Rs 34,999. Though OnePlus’ latest flagship – OnePlus 5 – is scheduled to be launched soon, leaks have hinted the smartphone will be quite expensive thanks to components and design.

