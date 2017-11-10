Flipkart Billion Capture+ vs Xiaomi Mi A1 vs Moto G5s Plus: Price, specifications, etc

In India, the Rs 10,000-Rs 15,000 price segment is crucial and Flipkart Billion Capture+ will face some serious competition from the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Moto G5s Plus, and Mi A1. In India, the Rs 10,000-Rs 15,000 price segment is crucial and Flipkart Billion Capture+ will face some serious competition from the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Moto G5s Plus, and Mi A1.

Flipkart is gearing up to launch its own smartphone in India called the Billion Capture+ on November 15. Ahead of the launch, the e-commerce company has confirmed the specifications of the upcoming device, which will be priced starting at Rs 10,999 for 3GB RAM variant. The 4GB RAM option of Flipkart Billion Capture+ will cost Rs 12,999.

In India, the Rs 10,000-Rs 15,000 price segment is crucial and Flipkart Billion Capture+ will face some serious competition from the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Moto G5s Plus, and Mi A1. Servicing remains an important factor to drive the sales of Flipkart’s new device. Though the company claims that phone will be supported by the pan India service network of F1 Info Solutions, which is now owned by Flipkart.

Flipkart Billion Capture+ will hit the shelves soon, and here’s our comparison of the phone with Mi A1, Moto G5s Plus, and Redmi Note 4, based of specifications:

Flipkart Billion Capture+ vs Xiaomi Mi A1 vs Moto G5s Plus Price in India

Flipkart Billion Capture+ will be available in two storage variants – 3GB RAM+32GB ROM and 4GB RAM+64GB ROM – priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively. Xiaomi Mi A1 sells at Rs 14,999. Finally, the Moto G5s Plus is the most expensive of the lot as it can be bought at Rs 15,999.

Flipkart Billion Capture+ vs Xiaomi Mi A1 vs Moto G5s Plus Display and Design

Not much is know about the Billion Capture+ at this point of time. However, teaser page on Flipkart says its upcoming device will feature a “premium body with easy-to-hold edges”. The Billion Capture+ could come with a metal unibody design, which is quite common with smartphones in this price segment.

Coming to display, the Flipkart phone gets a 5.5-inch full HD display with a pixel density of 401 ppi and 2.5D Dragontrail glass on top for extra protection. It will be launched in Black and Desert Gold colour options.

Xiaomi Mi A1 has dual 12MP + 12MP rear camera setup where one lens is wide-angle whereas another is a telephoto one. Xiaomi Mi A1 has dual 12MP + 12MP rear camera setup where one lens is wide-angle whereas another is a telephoto one.

Xiaomi Mi A1 has a full metal body and a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. Dimensions of the phone are 155.4 x 75.8 x 7.3 mm, and it weighs 165 grams. It is available in three colour options – Black, Gold, and Rose Gold. The Mi A1 features a 5.5-inch LTPS FHD display with a pixel density of 403 ppi.

Moto G5s Plus sports a metal unibody design, and it weighs 168 grams. Home button in the G5s Plus doubles up as fingerprint scanner. It gets a 5.5-inch Full HD display with 401 ppi and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 coating on top for protection. It measures 153.5 x 76.2 x 8.0 to 9.5 mm. Moto G5s Plus can be bough in Lunar Grey and Blush Gold colour versions.

Flipkart Billion Capture+ vs Xiaomi Mi A1 vs Moto G5s Plus Camera

Moto G5s Plus gets dual 13 MP cameras along with depth editor, ƒ/2.0 aperture, and dual LED flash. Moto G5s Plus gets dual 13 MP cameras along with depth editor, ƒ/2.0 aperture, and dual LED flash.

Flipkart Billion Capture+ will feature a combination of dual 13MP monochrome sensor and 13MP RGB sensor at the back. The camera will support ‘Super Night mode’ along with ‘Bokeh effect’. The front camera is 8MP.

Xiaomi Mi A1 has dual 12MP + 12MP rear camera setup where one lens is wide-angle whereas another is a telephoto one. The 12MP wide-angle camera comes with f/2.2 aperture, and the telephoto lens gets f/2.6 aperture. The rear camera is accompanied by two-tone flash. It supports 2x optical zoom, PDAF, facial recognition function, and more. The front shooter is 5MP with f/2 aperture, and Beautify feature with 36 smart beauty profiles.

Moto G5s Plus gets dual 13 MP cameras along with depth editor, ƒ/2.0 aperture, and dual LED flash. Other features supported include 8× digital zoom for photos, video stabilisation, and slow motion video. The front shooter is 8MP wide-angle lens which comes with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash.

Flipkart Billion Capture+ vs Xiaomi Mi A1 vs Moto G5s Plus Battery, Processor, and Memory

Flipkart Billion Capture+ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB ROM. The storage is expandable up to 128 GB via a microSD card. The smartphone uses a USB Type-C charger and it supports Quick Charge technology, claimed to offer seven hours of battery life with just 15 minutes of charging. The Billion Capture+ is backed by a 3,500mAh battery with the company claiming “two days of uninterrupted battery life.”

Xiaomi Mi A1 packs a 3080mAh battery, and it supports reversible USB Type-C charging. The processor is an Octa-core Snapdragon 625 which can be clocked up to 2.0GHz. There’s Adreno 506 GPU for graphics performance. The Mi A1 features

4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD slot).

Moto G5s Plus runs an Octa-core 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU. There’s 4GB RAM, and 64GB ROM, which is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. The G5s Plus is backed by a 3000 mAh battery and it supports TurboPower, said to provide up to 6 hours of power in 15 minutes of charging.

Flipkart Billion Capture+ vs Xiaomi Mi A1 vs Moto G5s Plus Software

Flipkart Billion Capture+ will run stock version of Android Nougat, and the company is promising a guaranteed Android Oreo update fro the phone. The Billion Capture+ will come with unlimited cloud storage, though it is unclear whether it will be on Google Drive or company’s own cloud service.

The highlight of Xiaomi Mi A1 is it is powered by Google’s Android One project. It does not run Xiaomi’s MIUI software, but stock Android Nougat. The company is promising a minimum of two years of OS upgrades along with unlimited photo storage on Google Photos.

Moto G5s Plus ships with stock version of Android 7.1 Nougat with minimum bloatware. The G5s Plus is among the few phone in this price range to offer water repellent nano-coating.

Special mention – Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is among one of the best options to consider in the sub-Rs 15,000 segment. However, thephone lacks dual camera setup. It is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM +32 GB storage version, Rs 12,999 for 4GB RAM+64GB storage version and Rs 9,999 for 2GB RAM+32GB storage. Available in Black, Gold and Dark grey colour options, the Redmi Note 4 gets a 5.5-inch full HD display.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, and it runs MIUI 8.0 with Android Marshmallow. The rear camera is 13MP, while the front shooter is a 5MP one. The Redmi Note 4 has a huge 4100 mAh battery, though there’s no fast charging technology supported.

