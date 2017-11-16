Flipkart Billion Capture+ sold out on launch day, next sale on Nov 20

Flipkart announced today that the Billion Capture+ sold out on the day of its launch. Flipkart announced today that the Billion Capture+ sold out on the day of its launch.

Flipkart Billion Capture+ smartphone was sold out on the day of its launch, claimed the e-commerce company in a press statement. However, Flipkart did not specify the number of units that were up for sale. Flipkart-owned smartphone brand ‘Billion’ debuted with the Billion capture+ phone that went on sale from 12 AM on November 15. According to the company, customers booked all phones within the day.

Flipkart Billion Capture+ will be available for the second round of sales from November 20. The company has promised launch offer benefits with the upcoming sales, including no-cost EMIs and exchange offers among others.

Flipkart Billion Capture+ has a 5.5-inch full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The phone runs an Octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor. It is available in two configurations – 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM. Internal storage in both variants is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

Flipkart Billion Capture+ offers 13MP + 13MP dual-rear cameras that come with RGB and monochrome sensors respectively. The back camera is capable of providing super night and bokeh modes. It has an 8MP front camera. Backed by a 3,500 mAh battery, the Billion Capture+ uses a Type-C USB port for charging. The Quick Charge technology in the Capture Billion+ is said to offer seven hours of battery life within 15 minutes of charging the phone.

Flipkart Billion capture+ can be bought in two colour options – Mystic Black and Desert Gold. While the 3GB RAM variant will sell at Rs 10,999, the 4GB RAM option can be purchased at Rs 12,999. Flipkart will also introduce over 130 service centers across more than 125 cities, that will be managed by F1 solutions.

“We are delighted with the response we’ve received, vindicating this approach, and are determined to deliver more products of the highest standards designed specifically for India”, said Hrishikesh Thite, Category Head, Billion, in a press statement.

