Flipkart Billion Capture Plus phone with dual-rear cameras to launch on November 15

Flipkart is gearing up to launch its own smartphone: Billion Capture+ with dual-rear cameras. Flipkart’s website already has a banner live for the upcoming launch and it will be unveiled on November 15. While specific details of the phone are not yet confirmed, Flipkart’s Billion Capture+ will likely be a mid-range smartphone.

Some of the details mentioned on Flipkart’s banner for the Billion Capture+ smartphone are: Dual rear camera with bokeh mode, super night mode and a ‘depth of field.’ Exactly how Flipkart plans to differentiate the ‘Bokeh’ and ‘Depth of Field’ is what we’ll have to wait and see. It will also feature a full HD display, a “superior processor”, “hours of battery life.” Based on the image shared, Billion Capture+ will likely have a Type-C USB cable for charging.

Flipkart’s Billion Capture+ phone will come with unlimited cloud storage as well and run stock Android Nougat. The company is also claiming it will have 130 service centres for its phones in over 125 cities and will have some launch offers as well. Flipkart Billion Capture+ will go on sale from November 15.

Smartphones are a major category and driving sales for both Flipkart and its rival Amazon India. So it is interesting that Flipkart is getting into the space with its own device. Of course, this is not the first time Flipkart has tried to launch a hardware device. The Indian e-commerce giant had launched its Digiflip Pro series of tablets in 2014.

The player had launched a total of five tablets in 2014, all powered by an Intel Atom processor and price ranging from Rs 5,999 to Rs 15,999. While the tablet venture wasn’t a big success and the tablet market itself declined, it looks like Flipkart is getting ready for a second comeback into consumer hardware. Now whether the Billion Capture+ smartphone actually sees any success is what remains to be seen.

