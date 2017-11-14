Flipkart’s Billion Capture+ sale from midnight on Nov 15: Exchange offers on phone

Flipkart’s brand, Billion, has launched the Billion Capture Plus smartphone, which shall be on sale from 00:00 hours on November 15. Flipkart’s brand, Billion, has launched the Billion Capture Plus smartphone, which shall be on sale from 00:00 hours on November 15.

Flipkart’s smartphone brand Billion, has launched the Billion Capture Plus smartphone, which shall be on sale from 00:00 hours or midnight of November 15. The Billion Capture Plus phone will be available in two variants – the 3GB RAM option that offers 32GB of internal storage at Rs 10,999 and 4GB RAM with 64GB at Rs 12,999. This Flipkart exclusive phone can also be availed through buyback offers that brings the phone’s cost to under Rs 1,300 in some cases.

Flipkart offers its customers offers like including 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards, an extra of Rs 1000 off on exchange of select models, which include Lenovo Vibe K5 Note, Honor 6X and Redmi Note 3 among others. There’s also a buyback guarantee of Rs 4301 for the phone after a period of 6-8 months.

If all these conditions are met, Flipkart users will effectively spend Rs 1278 if they exchange the Lenovo Vibe K5 Note for the Billion Capture Plus. If a user trades in the Honor 6X, they will get an effective price of Rs 1,683, while Redmi Note 3 users will get an effective price of Rs 2,043 for the new Billion Capture+ smartphone.

Of course, all of this will depend on the condition of the phone being exchanged for the new Billion Capture Plus and if they are using an HDFC debit/credit card to get the extra discount. This effective price also includes a Buyback guarantee from Flipkart for the phone, which is Rs 4,301, so the actual price paid for the phone will be higher.

In terms of specifications, Flipkart Billion Capture Plus has 5.5-inch full HD display Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. It also sports dual 13MP + 13MP camera on back with RGB and monochrome sensor and an 8MP front camera. The battery is 3,500mAh and the phone has a USB Type C charger at the bottom.

Additional offers include a free 10-ride Ola Share pass worth Rs 249, Free SonyLIV Premium membership for 3 months and 60GB free data from Idea Cellular. Consumers can also get upto 60% off on Flipkart Smartbuy accessories and 20% additional discount on Billion’s range of products.

