Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: Deals, discounts on Apple iPhone X, Google Pixel 2 and more mobiles

Flipkart is hosting ‘Big Shopping Days’ sale from December 7 to December 9. During the sale, the e-commerce site will be offering deals and discounts on products across various categories including mobiles, tablets, electronics, accessories, fashion, lifestyle, TVs, appliances, and more.

Some of the biggest deals on mobiles include those on Apple iPhone X, Google Pixel 2, Samsung Galaxy S7, and Xiaomi Mi A1. People will get discounts of smartphones like Moto C Plus, Apple iPhone 7, Moto G5 Plus, Flipkart Billion Capture+, Honor 9i, etc.

Apple iPhone X

Apple iPhone X (64GB) is up for grabs at Rs 89,000, while the 256GB model is available at Rs 1,02,000. Deals include up to Rs 18,000 off on exchange, Rs 5,000 instant discount with SBIU credit cards, and extra 5 per cent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. People can buy the phone at no cost EMI offer as well. Apple iPhone X is listed in Space Gray and Silver colour options.

Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel 2 (64GB) can be bought for as low as Rs 49,999 (18 per cent off), opposed to its original price of Rs 61,000. Google Pixel 2 (128GB) gets 15 per cent off, and it is available at 58,999, instead of Rs 70,000. The smartphone comes in Just Black, Clearly White, and Kinda Blue colour options.

Other offers include up to Rs 18,000 off on exchange, additional Rs 3,000 off on select models, and extra Rs 3,000 off on exchanging OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T.

Xiaomi Mi A1

Xiaomi Mi A1 will be available at Rs 12,999 instead of Rs 14,999 during the sale. It can be bought in three colour options – Gold, Rose Gold, and Black. Xiaomi has partnered with Google’s Android One project for Mi A1 smartphone.

Mi A1 is the first phone from the Chinese player which does not come with the company’s main MIUI installed. The phone runs stock version of Android Nougat 7.1.2, with Android Oreo update promised by the end of the year. Another highlight of the Mi A1 is its dual rear cameras, which supports ‘bokeh’ mode as well.

Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung Galaxy S7 (32GB) is selling for Rs 29,990, instead of Rs 46,000. Available in Gold Platinum, Black Onyx, and Silver Titanium colour options; the smartphone gets 34 per cent off. Given the Galaxy S7 is just a year old and is a capable device with one of the best cameras in the business, this is a pretty good deal to consider.

Other deals: Samsung, Lenovo, Motorola, Apple, Honor, Oppo

Samsung On Nxt gets Rs 5,000 off and is available at Rs 12,900. Moto C Plus and Moto G5 Plus get Rs 1,000 and Rs 6,000 off respectively. Apple iPhone 7 (32GB) gets Rs 9,0001 off and it can be bought at Rs 39,999. Honor 6X is up for grabs at Rs 9,999 (Rs 2,000 off).

Oppo F3 Plus, which was originally launched at Rs 30,990 can be bought at Rs 16,990. Lenovo K8 Plus with dual rear cameras can be purchased for Rs 8,999 instead of Rs 10,999. Infinix Zero5 Pro (6GB) is available for Rs 16,999, as compared to its original price of Rs 19,999.

