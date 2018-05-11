Flipkart Big Shopping Days, Amazon Summer Days sale: Discounts on Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7X, more mobiles

Flipkart Big Shopping Days, Summer Sale on Amazon: Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9i, Honor 7X, Honor View 10 and Honor 8 Pro will get discounts up to Rs 7,000. Flipkart Big Shopping Days, Summer Sale on Amazon: Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9i, Honor 7X, Honor View 10 and Honor 8 Pro will get discounts up to Rs 7,000.

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has announced that its smartphones, including Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9i, Honor 7X, Honor View 10 and Honor 8 Pro will get discounts up to Rs 7,000 during the Flipkart Big Shopping Days as well as Summer Sale on Amazon. The sale on both the e-commerce platforms will begin May 13. People who purchase Honor smartphones using ICICI Bank credit and debit cards can avail 10 per cent cashback on Amazon. On Flipkart, the cashback offer is valid for HDFC Bank credit and debit card users. Let us take a look all the deals and discounts on Honor smartphones, during Flipkart Big Shopping Days as well as Amazon Summer Sale.

Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9i, Honor 8 Pro, Honor Holly discounts

Honor 9 Lite 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model will be available at Rs 1,000 off. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant gets Rs 2000 off and will be available at Rs 12,999. This includes exchange offer as well. Honor 9 Lite sports a double-sided 2.5D glass body design and dual cameras on both front and back, along with a FullView display. The phone is a good option for people who don’t mind the large 5.65-inch screen and a glass body design. Read our review of Honor 9 Lite here.

Honor 9i will get Rs 1,000 off. The phone will sell at Rs 15,999. The phone has four cameras – two at the back and two on the front. It ships with a 5.9-inch Full HD+ display and a likeable design. In our review, we noted Honor 9i stands out for its cameras and is an excellent proposition for people looking for a decent mid-budget phone with a great camera. read our review of Honor 9i here.

Honor 8 Pro will be available at Rs 7,000 off during the sale. The Honor 8 Pro was launched in India last year at Rs 29,999. The phone is one of the better options for under Rs 30,000, thanks to its overall reliable performance and excellent dual rear cameras (12MP+12MP) which we observed was a strong challenger to the OnePlus 5. However, do note that the year-old phone does offer bezel-less display. read our review of Honor 8 Pro here.

Honor Holly both 3GB and 2GB RAM version will get Rs 5,000 off each.

Amazon Summer Sale: Honor 7X, Honor 8 Pro discounts

Honor 7X (32GB) will get Rs 500 off along with a Rs 1000 bump-up exchange offer. The 64GB storage model will be available at Rs 1,000 off as well as Rs 2,000 exchange offer. Both the models comes with 4GB RAM. The rear 16MP+2MP camera is one of the best features of Honor 7X, which is one of the better ones in the price range. It comes with an 8MP front shooter. Another highlight is the 18:9 aspect ratio screen with reduced bezels. The 5.93-inch FHD+ display is one of the best viewing experiences in the sub-Rs 15,000 price range. Read our review of Honor 7X here.

Honor 8 Pro gets Rs 7,000 off. Honor View 10 will also be available on sale. The phone was launched in March this year at Rs 29,999. It ships with an 18:9 aspect ratio display with 5.99-inch screen size and full HD+ resolution. The phone has dual rear cameras, a combination of 16MP+20MP sensors. The front shooter is a 13MP. The display, rear camera and the overall performance standout in this device. The device runs EMUI 8.0, which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo. Read our review of Honor View 10 here.

“In our constant endeavour to offer the best products with great experience, we are working towards offering all our products at a competitive price. We are always focused on meeting the consumer demands and ensure that we reach out to every consumer in India, especially the youth. Partnerships like these ‘Flipkart Big Shopping Days’ and ‘Amazon Summer Sale’ offer us a great opportunity to reach to more consumers and strengthen our connect with the new age netizens,” P. Sanjeev, Vice President, Huawei Consumer Business Group said in a press statement.

