Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Top deals, discounts on Apple iPhone 7, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, etc

Flipkart ‘Big Diwali Sale’ will kick-off on October 14 and will go on till October 17. The e-commerce platform has put out a preview of the upcoming sale, during which it will offer up to 80 per cent off on electronics, up to 70 per cent off on TVs and appliances, 50-80 per cent on fashion products, and more.

Coming to mobile phones, Flipkart has listed exchange values for phones such as Xiaomi Redmi Note 3, Lenovo K4 Note, Moto G4 Plus, Apple iPhone 6, Samsung Galaxy On7, and more. The exchange value on a users’ old phone put out by the site, will be deducted from the price of the new device that they’ll buy.

For example, if users wish to exchange their old Redmi Note 3 (Rs 3,050 exchange value) for a new Redmi Note 4 (4GB+64GB), then Rs 3,050 will be deducted from the original price of Redmi Note 4 (Rs 12,999), bringing down the effective cost of the smartphone to Rs 9,949.

Popular smartphones (based on number of people who’ve considered them) will also get discounts during the sale. According to Flipkart, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Lenovo K8 Plus, and Redmi 4A are the top three best selling devices on its site. Top three budget phones include Moto C Plus, Moto E4 Plus, and Samsung J7-6. In the premium smartphones category, Apple iPhone 6, Samsung S7, and iPhone 7 are the top three best sellers on the site.

Additionally, Flipkart will host one flash sale everyday at 12 noon from October 14 to October 17. Panasonic Ray X will be up for grabs at Rs 6,999 instead of Rs 8,999 during flash sale. Huawei Honor 9i, which has four cameras (two on the front and two at the rear) will go on sale starting midnight of October 14. It costs Rs 17,999. The smartphone was launched in India on October 5, and it features a Full display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

Flipkart is assuring up to 50 per cent value on old smartphones with its Buyback guarantee. Close to 38 smartphones are currently listed under the Buyback guarantee offer. These include Samsung S7, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Vivo V5s, Oppo F3, Samsung Galaxy S8, Moto G5 Plus, Xiaomi Mi A1, Honor 6X, and more. Of course, buyback value is different for each phone.

Finally, people who shop using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards will get 10 per cent instant discount. Those who pay via PhonePe will get 20 per cent cashback and maximum cashback is up to Rs 200.

