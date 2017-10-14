Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is now live: Top deals on iPhone 7, Redmi Note 4, Moto G5 Plus, etc

Flipkart has listed a couple of offers on devices from Apple, Samsung, Motorola, Oppo, Xiaomi, Lenovo, and more companies. Flipkart has listed a couple of offers on devices from Apple, Samsung, Motorola, Oppo, Xiaomi, Lenovo, and more companies.

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is now live, and it will go on till October 17. It is offering deals and discounts across various categories like mobiles, tablets, appliances, electronics, fashion, lifestyle, and more. People who shop using HDFC Bank credit or debit cards will get 10 per cent instant discount, and will be eligible for no cost EMI offer as well.

Coming to mobile phones, the e-commerce site has listed a couple of offers on devices from Apple, Samsung, Motorola, Oppo, Xiaomi, Lenovo, and more companies. It is giving an assured 50 per cent buyback value on phones at Rs 99.

Let us take a look at the top smartphone deals on Flipkart:

Apple

Apple iPhone 8 (64GB) gets 6 per cent off, and it can be bought at Rs 59,999. The 256GB variant is up for grabs at Rs 74,999 as it gets 2 per cent discount.

Apple iPhone 8 Plus, on the other hand is listed at Rs 67,999 for 64GB variant (6 per cent off). The 256GB variant gets 2 per cent off and it is selling for Rs 83,999.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus (128GB) gets a huge Rs 16,201 off, and it is available at Rs 56,999. The 256GB variant can be bought at Rs 69,999 as it Rs 15,401 off. The 32GB option is listed for Rs 55,999.

Apple iPhone 7 (128GB) is being offered at Rs 49,999 and it gets Rs 15,201 off. The 256GB option is available at Rs 58,999 (Rs 15,401 off).

Apple iPhone 6 (32GB) and iPhone 6S (32GB) are up for grabs at Rs 22,999 and Rs 31,999 respectively. Apple iPhone SE can be bought at Rs 16,999.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (2GB RAM+32GB ROM) variant gets Rs 1,000 off and it can be bought at Rs 8,999. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is available at Rs 10,999 (Rs 2,000 off).

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (64GB) is listed for Rs 14,999 and it gets Rs 2,000 off.

Xiaomi Mi A1 can also be bought on Flipkart at Rs 14,999. Sale for Mi Mix 2 begins October 17, and it is priced at Rs 35,999 for 128GB storage variant.

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus get Rs 4,000 discount each, and they can be bought at Rs 53,900 and Rs 60,900 respectively.

Samsung S7 gets the maximum Rs 16,010 discount and is listed for Rs 29,990.

Samsung On Max and Samsung On7 can be bought at Rs 15,900 and Rs 6,590 respectively.

Other deals include those on Samsung On5, J3 Pro, Galaxy J7 Pro, Galaxy J77 Prime, amd more smartphones.

Oppo

Oppo F3 Plus (64GB) gets a huge Rs 8,000 off and it is selling at Rs 24,990. Oppo F3 (4GB+64GB) can be bought at Rs 18,990 as it gets Rs 1,000 off.

Oppo F1s, Oppo A57, Oppo A37f and Oppo A71 are listed with deals as well.

Lenovo

Lenovo K6 Power (32GB) and Vobe K5 Note (64GB) get Rs 2,000 off each. The smartphones can be bought at Rs 8,999 and Rs 11,499 respectively.

Lenovo P2 (32GB) is listed for Rs 12,999 (Rs 4,000 off).

Motorola

Moto G5 Plus (4GB RAM+32GB ROM) is listed for Rs 12,999 as it gets Rs 4,000 off.

Moto C Plus gets Rs 1,000 off and it can be bought at Rs 5,999. Moto M (4GB RAM+64GB ROM) is selling at Rs 12,999 (Rs 4,000 off).

Moto M with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage can be ought at Rs 11,999 as it gets Rs 3,000 off.

Moto Z Play and Moto Z2 Play get Rs 3,000 off each, and can be bought at Rs 24,999.

