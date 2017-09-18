Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Heavy discounts on Samsung Galaxy S7, Apple iPhones

Flipkart it will be hosting its annual ‘Big Billion Days’ sale from September 20 to September 24. Flipkart it will be hosting its annual ‘Big Billion Days’ sale from September 20 to September 24.

Flipkart has announced that it will be hosting its annual ‘Big Billion Days’ sale from September 20 to September 24. The smartphone sale will begin from September 20. Major companies including Lenovo, Samsung, Panasonic, Xiaomi and Infinix will be selling their smartphones at heavy discounts. You might get extra discounts on those smartphone that have recently got price cuts, or you might find deals on newly launched devices. However, do note that these deals are short lived that don’t stick for too long.

Flipkart is offering a Rs 1000 discount on the Infinix Hot 4 Pro, which will go on sale for Rs 6,499. Panasonic P85, which costs Rs 6,499, will be priced at Rs 4,999 during the sale. Similarly, Panasonic Eluga Ray 700 will cost Rs 10,999, down from Rs 9,999. Sansui Horizon, which usually sells for Rs 5149, will be made available at a price of Rs 3,499. Swipe Elite 4G and Xolo Era 1x Pro will be available for Rs 3,499 and Rs 4,999, respectively. Xiaomi’s newly launched Mi A1 will be priced at Rs 14,999 during the sale.

The e-commerce site has announced that Xiaomi Redmi 4A (3GB RAM + 32GB) will be priced at Rs 6,999 during the sale. Just remember that the Redmi 4A is a popular phone and hence will be limited in stock. Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy S7 will have a special price during the sale. According to Flipkart, Samsung Galaxy S7 can be yours for Rs 29,990, a discount of Rs 16,010. You can also get an extra discount of Rs 3000 over regular exchange value of your old phone. Plus, you can also avail one time screen replacement with in 1 year from the date of activation for Rs 990.

A number of smartphones, including HTC U 11 and Lenovo K8 Plus are expected to get heavy discounts during the sale. In addition, Flipkart is promising Apple iPhones to be sold at heavy discounts as well. Flipkart is yet to reveal discounts on the HTC U11, Apple iPhone and other high-profile devices.

