Flipkart ‘Big Billion Days’ sale: LeEco Le Max 2, Le 2 and Le 1s now available on discount

LeEco Le Max 2, Le 2 and Le 1s Eco will be available on discount during Flipkart’s ‘Big Billion Days’ sale which starts from October 3. According to an IANS report, the Le Max 2, which comes at Rs 22,999; will be available at Rs 17,999 (Rs 5,000 less) during the sale. Le 2, which is priced at Rs 11,999 on Flipkart; can be bought at Rs 10,499 during the sale period. Le 1s Eco will be available at a special price of Rs 7,999 during the Flipkart sale. LeEco’s e-commerce website – LeMall – is also holding sale starting October 1.

Flipkart’s ”Big Billion Days’ sale will take place from October 2 to October 6. The e-commerce website has dedicated October 2 to October 4 to individual categories. For example, October 2 will have fashion, home, TV and appliances on sale. October 3 is dedicated to mobiles and accessories sale; and October 4 to electronics. October 5 and 6 will have everything on sale.

Flipkart has given away preview of the some of the deals in the mobile category; and a Mi Flagship Phone will have Rs 5000 (most likely the Mi 5). One of the deals says that a smartphone priced at Rs 28,999 will be available at Rs 18,999. We’re guessing this is the Moto X Style. Samsung Galaxy On8 smartphone will also go on sale during the Big Billion Day event. SBI credit and debit card users get 10 per cent instant discount on Flipkart.

Amazon’s Great Indian Sale and Snapdeal Unbox Diwali sale are live as well. Amazon is offering 15 per cent cashback on app and 10 per cent cashback on site for HDFC debit and credit card users. Citi bank debit and credit card users shopping on Snapdeal during its sale will get 20 per cent flat off.

