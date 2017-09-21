Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Apple iPhone 6 at Rs 20,999, iPhone 7 at Rs 38,999

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: The best offers on Apple iPhone 6, iPhone 7, Apple iPhone SE (Representational Image. Image source: Reuters) Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: The best offers on Apple iPhone 6, iPhone 7, Apple iPhone SE (Representational Image. Image source: Reuters)

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale has officially started and for those looking to buy an iPhone, there are some good offers to consider for today. Apple iPhone 6, 6s iPhone 7 and iPhone SE all have a discount going on them. The iPhone 6 is retailing at just over Rs 20,000, the iPhone SE is under Rs 18,000, and we explain which is the best deal to consider.

Apple iPhone 6 at Rs 20,999

Apple iPhone 6 is priced at Rs 20,999 and this is for the Space Grey version with 32GB on board storage. This phone is now nearly three years old, given this was launched in 2014. However, iPhone 6 will still get the iOS 11 update, and should be supported for the next few software updates as well so if you do buy this you are covered on the front.

But if you want a really good camera, selfie experience iPhone 6 with its 8MP rear camera and 1.2 MP front camera might pale in comparison to the newer offerings. Apple iPhone 6 is for those with a budget of around Rs 20,000 for an iPhone, and don’t prefer the smaller 4-inch iPhone SE.

Apple iPhone SE at Rs 17,999

If smaller, compact devices are what you prefer, the Apple iPhone SE at Rs 17,999 is a really good option. This has much better 12MP rear camera, though the front camera is still at 1.2MP. However, this also gets iOS 11 and has the Apple A9 chip, which means performance should not be an issue with this iPhone. For under Rs 20,000, this is one of the better iPhones and smartphone options to consider in the market, especially since the software updates will continue.

Apple iPhone 6s at Rs 30,999

For those who want an iPhone that is not so old like the 6, the iPhone 6s with 32GB storage is retailing at Rs 30,999 on Flipkart. The 128GB version is priced around Rs 43,600 plus, but in that price you can consider the iPhone 7 or higher as well. Apple iPhone 6s has a 12MP rear camera, much better 5MP front camera, and is powered by the A9 processor chip. The iPhone 6s is also on the iOS 11 upgrade list. Also this will be eligible for a longer update cycle run than the iPhone 6.

Apple iPhone 6 is retailing at Rs 20,999 on Flipkart. Apple iPhone 6 is retailing at Rs 20,999 on Flipkart.

Apple iPhone 7 series at Rs 38,999

Apple iPhone 8 is coming soon to India, but really there’s very little to make the new iPhones stand out in comparison to the iPhone 7 series. Apple iPhone 7 32GB is retailing at Rs 38,999 which is a good deal considering the 7MP front camera and 12MP rear camera. However for iPhone 6s users, the upgrade might not come with such a noticeable difference, especially if you consider that the design language.

For those who’ve been waiting for upgrade from an iPhone 5S, or another older Android for sometime, iPhone 7 for under Rs 40,000 is worth considering. But if you want the dual-rear camera iPhone 7 Plus, then get ready to pay more.

Apple iPhone 7 is retailing at under Rs 40,000 on Flipkart. (Image source: Reuters) Apple iPhone 7 is retailing at under Rs 40,000 on Flipkart. (Image source: Reuters)

Apple MacBook Air at Rs 44,990

This is a deal for those who’ve been waiting to buy a MacBook and have been on the fence for sometime. Apple MacBook Air with Core i5 5th Gen processor, 8 GB RAM and 128 GB SSD will be available at Rs 44,990. The MacBook Air will get MacOS High Sierra update, and thankfully this one has all the ports you will ever need. However, you will be compromising with on-board storage for the extra RAM and discounted price.

The storage problem

While the iPhones are a great deal, all of these have only 32GB on board and this can be an issue, especially when one considers photos, videos. The higher 128GB versions are still fairly expensive. Apple iPhone 7 Plus with the dual rear camera and 128GB storage will cost Rs 59,999 on Flipkart. Also Apple has no microSD support for its iPhones, and you might have to rely on cloud storage to ensure continuous space on the 32GB iPhone.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd