Flipkart Big 10 sale: Apple iPhone 7 deals, buyback for Oppo, vivo and more

Flipkart has extended its Buyback Guarantee offer to Oppo and Vivo smartphones. The e-commerce site announced that the offer will be available for Oppo F3 and Vivo V5s during the Big 10 sale, which will take place from May 14 to May 18 on its platform.

To recall, Flipkart unveiled the Buyback Guarantee offer with the launch of Moto G5 Plus, which provides users with a guarantee that Flipkart will buy the Moto G5 Plus at an ‘assured price’ when users decide to make their next smartphone purchase on Flipkart.

Flipkart has announced several other deals ahead of its Big 10 sale as well. It is offering an extra Rs 5,000 off on exchange over regular exchange value on Oppo F1s rose gold variant and Oppo F3 Plus. Users will get an extra Rs 4,000 off on exchange of Vivo V5 and V5 Plus.

Flipkart is teasing discounts on iPhone 7 as well, which will apparently be available at the “lowest price ever” on May 15. Google Pixel gets a price-cut as well, which will be up for grabs at Rs 34,999. This is likely to be one of the best deals during the Big 10 sale given the smartphone was originally launched for Rs 57,000. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will also be available on the site on May 15.

Though Google didn’t announce an official price-cut for its Pixel smartphones, they’re available at Rs 13,000 cashback offer via offline store. Previously, a report in Gadgets 360 pointed out the offer has been introduced in order to get rid of the unsold units of Pixel smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy On5 and Galaxy On7 will be available at Rs 6,490 and Rs 7,990 respectively during Flipkart’s sale. The two smartphones were launched at Rs 8,990 and Rs 10,990. Lenovo Phab will be up for grabs at Rs 7,999. Users will get up to Rs 7,500 off on smartphone exchange.

