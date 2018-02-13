Flipkart Apple sale: Top discounts on iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 and more

Flipkart Apple Days till February 15: Here is the list of discounts, offers on iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, iPhone SE, etc. Flipkart Apple Days till February 15: Here is the list of discounts, offers on iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, iPhone SE, etc.

Flipkart is hosting an Apple Day sale till February 15, where it will offer discounts across products from the company, including the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Apple’s older iPhones which include the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone SE as well as the Apple Watch Series 2 and Apple iPads all have discount on them as part of the sale.

There’s also up to Rs 10,000 cashback on EMI transactions for ICICI Bank Credit cards. Flipkart is also offering up to 50 per cent buyback value on some iPhone models, though users will have to pay extra for this at the time of the checkout. Here’s a look at what the discounts offer.

Apple iPhone X starting at price of Rs 82,999

Apple iPhone X with 64GB storage is retailing at Rs 82,999 on the Flipkart sale, which is lower than the official MRP of Rs 95,390. Apple had recently hiked prices of iPhones and the Apple Watch Series 3 in India after a customs duty hike in the Budget 2018. The 256GB variant is priced at Rs 98,999, though the official MRP now is Rs 1,08,930. However, Flipkart is still showing the original launch price as MRP for both variants of the iPhone X.

Apple iPhone X has features like an edge-to-edge OLED display, 12MP+12MP rear camera with dual OIS, Face ID, Animojis, etc. The iPhone X also has Rs 10,000 cashback on ICICI Bank EMI transactions.

Apple iPhone X with 64GB storage is retailing at Rs 82,999 on the Flipkart sale, which is lower than the official MRP of Rs 95,390. Apple iPhone X with 64GB storage is retailing at Rs 82,999 on the Flipkart sale, which is lower than the official MRP of Rs 95,390.

Apple iPhone 8 at price of Rs 55,999 and iPhone 8 Plus at Rs 66,999

Apple iPhone 8 with 64GB storage space is starting at Rs 55,999 as part of the sale, while the 256GB variant will cost Rs 69,499 in the sale. The official new MRP for both variants is Rs 67,940 and Rs

81,500, according to Apple. Apple iPhone 8 Plus is starting at Rs 66,999 on the site for the 64GB version while the 256GB version is priced at Rs 79,999. The official new MRP for both is Rs 77,560 and Rs 91,110 respectively. Both phones also get Rs 8,000 cashback for ICICI Bank credit card EMI transactions.

Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have a glass and metal design body and come with wireless charging support. The iPhone 8 Plus has a dual rear camera, while iPhone 8 has a single rear camera. Both phones are powered by the A11 Bionic chip, which is also on the iPhone X.

Apple iPhone 8 is starting at Rs 55,999 as part of the Flipkart sale. (Image source: Reuters) Apple iPhone 8 is starting at Rs 55,999 as part of the Flipkart sale. (Image source: Reuters)

Apple iPhone 7 at Rs 42,999, iPhone 7 Plus at Rs 56,499

Apple iPhone 7, which is now nearly two years old, has a price of Rs 42,999 during the Flipkart sale for the 32GB variant, though you will be compromising on space for this. The bigger iPhone 7 Plus has a price of Rs 56,499 listed on the site again for the 32GB variant. This version has a dual 12MP+12MP rear camera with 2X optical zoom and portrait mode. The iPhone 7 and 7 Plus get Rs 4000 cashback on EMI transactions.

Apple iPhone 6s at price of Rs 34,999 and iPhone 6s Plus at 39,999

Apple iPhone 6s first launched in 2015, but the phone continues to sell well for the company. Apple iPhone 6s has a 12MP rear camera and is priced at Rs 34,999 during the sale for the 32GB variant. There’s Rs 2500 cashback on ICICI Bank EMI. The bigger iPhone 6s Plus has a price of Rs 39,999 during the sale, and this one sports a 5.5-inch Retina Display.

Apple iPhone 6 at Rs 25,999 and iPhone SE at Rs 19,999

Apple iPhone 6 is priced at Rs 25,999, so this is one of the cheaper options for those who want the 4.7-inch display device for under Rs 30,000. The iPhone SE is priced at Rs 19,999 in the sale, and this comes with a 12MP rear camera and 4-inch display. iPhone SE is the cheapest iPhone in the list.

Apple Watch Series 2, Series 1 and Apple iPad discounts

Apple Watch Series 3 shows no discount, but the older Series 2 has a price of Rs 24,900 for the 38mm Aluminium case case version, while the 42 mm version is priced at Rs 26,500. The older Apple Watch Series 1 is starting at Rs 18,900. The Apple iPad with 9.7-inch display with 32GB storage space is priced Rs 22,900 for the WiFi only variant. There’s also Rs 8000 cashback on ICICI Bank credit card EMI transactions.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd