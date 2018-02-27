Flipkart Apple Days sale: Top discounts on iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 and more

Flipkart Apple Days sale will be held till March 2, where the e-commerce site will offer discounts and deals across several iPhone models including the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Flipkart Apple Days sale will be held till March 2, where the e-commerce site will offer discounts and deals across several iPhone models including the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

Apple Days sale is being hosted on Flipkart from February 27 to March 2 with discounts on iPhone models including iPhone X, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone 6 and more. During the sale, Apple iPad models will be available starting Rs 22,900 with no cost EMI offer while Apple’s laptops can be bought from Rs 57,999. Apple Watch series get up to Rs 8,500 off plus no cost EMI offer. People who pay using SBI debit card will get extra five per cent cashback. Additionally, Flipkart is offering an assured Buyback of up to 50 per cent on select iPhone models.

Apple iPhone X starting at price of Rs 82,999

The 64GB storage version of iPhone X will be available at Rs 82,999, down from Rs 89,000. Apple iPhone X (256GB) gets three per cent off and is listed for Rs 97,999. For those interested, the latest iPhone model marks a big change in display, design and camera when compared to previous models. Apple iPhone X comes with features like an edge-to-edge OLED display, 12MP+12MP rear camera with dual OIS, Face ID, Animojis, etc. The iPhone X can be bought in Space Gray and Silver colour options.

Apple iPhone 8 at price of Rs 54,999 and iPhone 8 Plus at Rs 65,999

Apple iPhone 8 with 64GB storage space is starting at Rs 54,999 as part of the sale, while the 256GB variant will cost Rs 69,999. Apple iPhone 8 64GB storage model is officially priced at Rs 67,940, while the 256GB storage model comes at Rs 81,500, according to Apple. Apple iPhone 8 Plus is starting at Rs 65,999 on the site for the 64GB version while the 256GB version is priced at Rs 79,999. The official price for the two variants are Rs 77,560 and Rs 91,110 respectively.

Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have a glass and metal design body and come with wireless charging support. The iPhone 8 Plus has a dual rear camera, while iPhone 8 has a single rear camera. Both phones are powered by the A11 Bionic chip, which is also on the iPhone X.

Apple iPhone 7 at Rs 41,999, iPhone 7 Plus at Rs 56,999

Apple iPhone 7 gets one of the biggest discounts with 32GB storage option of the phone selling at Rs 41,999. It gets 14 per cent off, down from Rs 49,000. It is available in Silver, Gold, Rose Gold and Black colour options. Apple iPhone 7 is now nearly two years old, though do note that you will be compromising on space with its 32GB model. Apple iPhone 7 with 128GB storage can be bought at Rs 55,999, down from Rs 58,000.

Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have a glass and metal design body and come with wireless charging support. Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have a glass and metal design body and come with wireless charging support.

The bigger iPhone 7 Plus has a price of Rs 56,999 listed on the site for the 32GB variant. The 128GB storage option is up for grabs at Rs 65,999, down from Rs 68,000. Apple iPhone 7 Plus has a dual 12MP+12MP rear camera with 2X optical zoom and portrait mode.

Apple iPhone 6s at price of Rs 36,999 and iPhone 6s Plus at 40,999

Apple iPhone 6s is priced at Rs 36,999 during the sale for the 32GB variant. The official price for the iPhone 6s 32GB model is Rs 42,900. Apple iPhone 6s first launched in 2015. It has a 12MP rear camera. The bigger iPhone 6s Plus has a price of Rs 40,999 during the sale, and this one sports a 5.5-inch Retina Display. It can be bought in Silver, Gold, Rose Gold and Space Grey colour options.

Apple iPhone 6 at Rs 24,999 and iPhone SE at Rs 18,999

Apple iPhone 6 is priced at Rs 24,999, so this is one of the cheaper options for those who want the 4.7-inch display device for under Rs 30,000. The iPhone SE is priced at Rs 18,999 in the sale, and this comes with a 12MP rear camera and 4-inch display. iPhone SE is the cheapest iPhone in the list.

Apple Watch Series 2, Series 1 and Apple iPad discounts

Apple Watch Series 3 shows no discount, but the older Series 2 has a price of Rs 27,900 for the 38mm Aluminium case version, while the 42 mm version is priced at Rs 29,900. The older Apple Watch Series 1 is starting at Rs 18,900. The Apple iPad with 9.7-inch display with 32GB storage space is priced Rs 22,800 for the WiFi only variant.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd