Flipkart, Amazon sale offers: Top discounts on Apple iPhone, Samsung, Lenovo, and other smartphones

Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sales kick-off September 21 and September 20 midnight respectively, and will go on till September 24. Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sales kick-off September 21 and September 20 midnight respectively, and will go on till September 24.

Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sales kick-off September 21 and September 20 midnight respectively, and will go on till September 24. Both the e-commerce platforms have deals and discounts across various categories such as home appliances, electronics, furniture, clothing, accessories, as well as mobiles and tablets.

Flipkart is offering ten per cent instant discount to people who purchase using SBI debit and credit cards. Amazon, on the other hand, has a couple of deals such as ten per cent additional cashback to HDFC bank credit and debit card users and up to Rs 500 cashback to people paying via Amazon pay balance. Plus Amazon is giving early access to the sale to its Prime members from 2 PM on September 20.

Mobiles on Amazon get up to 40 per cent off. The e-commerce site has listed products from brands such as Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Motorola, OnePlus, and more. As for Flipkart, its ‘Mobiles and Tablets’ section is powered by Reliance Digital Life, hinting at free data offers with purchase of 4G smartphones. There are deals on smartphones from brands like Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, Apple, and Motorola. Plus a couple of new launches have been scheduled for September 21.

Let us take a look at smartphone deals and discounts on Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sales:

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S7 will be up for grabs at Rs 29,990 as opposed to Rs 46,000. The e-commerce site is offering an extra Rs 3,000 off over regular exchange value.

Huawei

Huawei P9, which comes with dual 12MP rear cameras, will be available for Rs 14,999 during the sale. It was launched at Rs 39,999. Huawei Honor 6X will get Rs 1,000 off and will be available for Rs 10,999 while Honor 8 Pro can be bought at Rs 29,999. People will get an extra Rs 3,000 off over regular exchange value.

Lenovo

Lenovo K8 Plus (3GB) will also get an off, though the new price will be announced once the sale goes live. It comes at Rs 10,999. Lenovo K8 Plus with 4GB RAM festive edition will be launched on Flipkart during sale. Lenovo Phab 2 (3GB RAM+32GB ROM) gets Rs 3,000 off and will be available at Rs 10,999.

As for Flipkart, its ‘Mobiles and Tablets’ section is powered by Reliance Digital Life, hinting at free data offers with purchase of 4G smartphones. As for Flipkart, its ‘Mobiles and Tablets’ section is powered by Reliance Digital Life, hinting at free data offers with purchase of 4G smartphones.

Motorola

Moto C Plus will be available at Rs 5,999 instead of its original price of Rs 6,999.

Apple

Flipkart has put out a teaser video suggesting there will be ‘great discounts on all iPhone’.

Xiaomi

Flipkart will also host flash sales for Xiaomi Redmi 4A (3GB RAM+32GB ROM) and Mi A1 starting 12 AM on September 21.

Other deals

Panasonic Eluga Ray 700 will be up for grabs at Rs 9,999 instead of Rs 10,999. Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie will be available for Rs 9,999. Yu Yureka 2 (4GB RAM+64GB ROM) can be bought at Rs 11,999 during the Flipkart sale. HTC U11 is also getting a discount.

Other smartphones that are getting discounts include Infinix Hot 4 Pro, Panasonic P85, Panasonic Eluga Ray 500, Intex 5.5 VR Plus, Xolo Era 1X, iVoomi Me 3, and more.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Apple

Apple iPhone 7 Plus (Jet Black, 128GB) is listed for Rs 67,891. It gets 11 per cent off. The 256GB variant is priced at Rs 82,899 (2 per cent off). Apple iPhone 7 (Jet Black, 32GB) will be available for Rs 46,999 and the 128GB variant can be bought at Rs 57,499.

Apple iPhone 6 32GB and 16GB storage variants are listed for Rs 25,330 and Rs 28,999 respectively. Apple iPhone 6S (32GB) can be purchased for Rs 37,999. Apple iPhone SE (32GB) is listed for Rs 22,999 while and iPhone 5S (16GB) can be bought at Rs 16,999.

OnePlus

OnePlus 3T (64GB) gets a 13 per cent discount and it is available at Rs 25,999. OnePlus 5 (6GB RAM + 64GB ROM) can be bought at Rs 32,999, while 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM option comes at Rs 37,999.

Amazon has a couple of deals such as ten per cent additional cashback to HDFC bank credit and debit card users and up to Rs 500 cashback to people paying via Amazon pay balance. Amazon has a couple of deals such as ten per cent additional cashback to HDFC bank credit and debit card users and up to Rs 500 cashback to people paying via Amazon pay balance.

Nokia

Nokia 6 is an Amazon exclusive device and it will be up for grabs on September 21. People who’re looking to buy Nokia 6 will have to register for it on the site. The smartphone is priced at Rs 14,999. Launch offers include 45GB free data from Vodafone fro 5 months, up to 80 per cent off on Kindle eBooks, and Rs 1,000 cashback to users who purchase the device using Amazon Pay balance.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi smartphones including Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A will be made available during the sale. Other products from the company are listed as well. These include Mi 10,000mAh power bank 2, Mi 20,000mAh power bank 2, Mi 3C router, and more.

Motorola

Moto G5S Plus with 64GB storage is up for grabs at Rs 15,999. Available in Lunar Grey and Blush Gold colour options, the phone gets 5 per cent or Rs 1,000 off. Moto G5S (32GB) and Moto C are listed for Rs 13,999 and Rs 5,798 respectively.

Other deals include that on Moto G4 (2GB RAM+16GB storage), which is available for Rs 9,999 and Moto X Force which gets 34 per cent off. Moto X Force is now selling for Rs 24,990. Motorola smartphones like Moto Z, Moto Z Play, Moto M, and Moto Z2 Play will also get deals during sale.

Lenovo

Lenovo Z2 Plus (32GB) gets 40 per cent off and the device is now selling for Rs 10,799. Lenovo Vibe K5 can be bought at Rs 7,499 (6 per cent off), and K4 Note (16GB) is listed for Rs 11,779 (17 per cent off). More Lenovo smartphones including Lenovo K6 Note, Zuk Z1, K6 Power, Vibe P1 Turbo will also be up for sale.

Samsung

Samsung On5 Pro is available for Rs 7,490 while On7 Pro is listed at Rs 8,990 respectively. Samsung On8 gets 10 per cent off and is listed for Rs 12,090. Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro is available for Rs 24,900 (16 per cent off) and Galaxy J5 Prime can be bough at Rs 12,389. Samsung Galaxy S7 edge, Z2, Galaxy J2, Galaxy J7 max, and A9 Pro are among a few smartphones that are listed.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd