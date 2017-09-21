Flipkart Amazon deals on Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Moto G5 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S7 edge, and more phones

Flipkart and Amazon has some pretty great deals on devices from Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Motorola, and Lenovo. But which one should you buy? We break it down for you. Flipkart and Amazon has some pretty great deals on devices from Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Motorola, and Lenovo. But which one should you buy? We break it down for you.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival are now live. The e-commerce sites are also giving cashback offers on SBI, HDFC credit and debit cards. Those who’re looking to buy a smartphone, this is probably a good time thanks to no cost EMI options and exchange offers among other deals. Talking about Android smartphones, both Flipkart and Amazon has some solid deals on devices from Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Motorola, and Lenovo. But which one should you buy? We break it down for you based on brands, devices

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 offers

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (64GB) is selling for Rs 10,999 on Flipkart, which is a flat Rs 2,000 off. Notably, the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is originally priced at Rs 10,999. During sale, the higher-end variant is up for grabs for a much lower price, which is great. The highlight of the device is its 4,100mAh battery, which easily lasts for a day and a half on heavy usage.

Plus, it sports a metal unibody design, a fingerprint scanner, and packs Snapdragon 625 processor. Currently, Redmi Note 4 runs MIUI 8, which is upgradable to company’s latest MIUI 9 OS. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is a good budget deal to consider, especially if you don’t want to be bothered with charging your phone twice a day.

Read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review: The dependable smartphone

Xiaomi Redmi 4 offers

Xiaomi Redmi 4 gets up to 14 per cent discount on Amazon. The 64GB variant of the smartphone is up for grabs at Rs 9,499 instead of original price of Rs Rs 10,999. Redmi Note 4 32GB option, on the other hand, gets Rs 500 off and is selling for Rs 8,499. Other deals include up to 300GB free 4G data from Reliance Jio, free Hungama Play subscription, Rs 200 promotion credit for Kindle books, and damage protection plan starting at Rs 599.

Must Read: Xiaomi Redmi 4 review: This budget phone is ahead of the competition

Xiaomi Redmi 4 is a good option for those on a tight budget. It packs the same 4,100mAh battery as we saw on Redmi Note 4, 13MP rear camera, and a 5MP front camera. The processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, clocked at 1.4GHz. Redmi 4 has a slightly smaller 5-inch HD display than that in Redmi Note 4, which features a 5.5-inch Full HD screen.

In our review, we said Redmi 4 is for those users, who want long battery life, and a phone that works just right without paying over Rs 10,000. Plus the 5-inch form factor means this will appeal to those who don’t like big displays.

Samsung Galaxy S7 edge

Samsung Galaxy S7 edge has one of the best Android smartphone cameras around, a QHD Super AMOLED display, and an Octa-core Exynos 8890.

Samsung Galaxy S7 edge gets a huge 34 per cent off on Flipkart and is listed for Rs 29,990. This is one of the best deals considering the high-end smartphone is just a year old and this is the more premium variant in company’s S7 series. It was originally launched at Rs 56,900 in India. Samsung Galaxy S7 edge has one of the best Android smartphone cameras around, a QHD Super AMOLED display, and an Octa-core Exynos 8890.

Read: Samsung Galaxy S7 edge review: Android Perfection

This will definitely seem like a good deal especially if you compare the prices of competition like Apple iPhone 7. The Galaxy S7 edge would please those who’re looking to flaunt a flagship device without having to spend a bomb. In terms of specifications, the Galaxy S7 edge gets a 5.5-inch screen, 12MP rear camera, 5MP front camera , 3600 mAh battery, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage space. It runs Android Marshmallow.

Motorola Moto G5 Plus

Moto G5 Plus is one of the best buys right now in the mid-segment. The phone gets Rs 4,000 off on Amazon. The 32GB variant of Moto G5 Plus can be bought at Rs 12,999. With Moto G5 series, the company ditched plastic back covers in favour of metal unibody design. Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus get a significant bump in the design department, and there’s a 3,000mAh battery. Moto G5 Plus runs Android Nougat and is powered by Snapdragon 625 processor. It gets a 12MP rear camera with a 5MP front shooter.

In our review, we said that given the price, there’s little that the Moto G5 Plus gets wrong. We liked the primary camera, gaming performance, and battery that lasts for a day. We added that Moto G5 Plus is a solid option ad a good value for money device.

Must Read: Moto G5 Plus Review: Very competent user experience

Motorola Moto C Plus

Moto C Plus gets a 5-inch HD display. The rear camera is 8MP and front camera is 2MP.

Moto C Plus gets 14 per cent off on Flipkart. It is selling for Rs 5,999 as opposed to its original price of Rs 6,999. The pocket-friendly runs Android Nougat and it ships with a 4,000mAh battery. This makes for a good option for buyers who want to stick with the Rs 6,000 budget. Moto C Plus gets a 5-inch HD display. The rear camera is 8MP and front camera is 2MP. It is powered by Mediatek MTK6737 processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage.

OnePlus 3T

OnePlus 3T performs well thanks to Snapdragon 821 processor and 6GB RAM. The 64GB storage option is available on Amazon for Rs 24,999 instead of Rs 29,999. OnePlus has already announced that OnePlus 3T will be getting Android Oreo update, though none after that. OnePlus 3T was an improvement over OnePlus in terms of front camera, battery, and processor. In our review, we liked the battery, rear camera, and overall performance of OnePlus 3T. We said the rear camera is one of the best you’ll get for under Rs 35,000 mark, and Dash Charging is another bonus. Read review here.

