Flipkart’s 72 hours of Redmi Note 4 sale: Here’s how to get discount on exchange

Flipkart has unveiled its ’72 hours of the Redmi Note sale’ offering users an extra Rs 1,000 off over regular exchange value. The Redmi Note 4 is currently available at up to Rs 12,000 off on exchange and there’s no cost EMI offer as well. Flipkart has unveiled its ’72 hours of the Redmi Note sale’ offering users an extra Rs 1,000 off over regular exchange value. The Redmi Note 4 is currently available at up to Rs 12,000 off on exchange and there’s no cost EMI offer as well.

Flipkart has unveiled its ’72 hours of the Redmi Note sale’ offering users an extra Rs 1,000 off over regular exchange value. The Redmi Note 4 is currently available at up to Rs 12,000 off on exchange and there’s no cost EMI offer as well. The sale starts August 9 and it will be live till August 11. Xiaomi also put out a promotional banner on Flipkart, which reveals that the company sold two million units of the Redmi Note 4 in 120 days in India. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 was the highest shipped smartphone in May.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will starts at Rs 9,999 for the 2GB RAM+32GB storage variant. The 3GB RAM+32GB storage is priced at Rs. 10,999, and the 4GB RAM/64GB storage comes at Rs 11,999. It can be bought in Gold, Silver, Matte Black, and Grey colour variants.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 first sale was conducted on January 23 on Flipkart. The smartphone is also available offline at company’s Mi Home stores in Bengaluru as well as local stores in Delhi, Jaipur, and Chandigarh. In South India, Xiaomi has partnered with four major mobile retail chains to sell its devices. However, people buying the Redmi Note 4 offline will have to pay slightly higher.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 gets a 5.5-inch full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Redmi Note 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android Marshmallow. It is powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 2.0GHz. This is a 4G-enabled dual SIM smartphone, and storage is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. The highlight of Redmi Note 4 is its 4,000mAh battery, which easily lasts for a day or more.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 features a 13MP rear camera with Backside illumination (BSI) technology, 1.12μm pixels, PDAF, and f/2.0 aperture. The front camera is 5MP with f/2.0 aperture. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.1, Bluetooth HID, Wi-Fi Display, Wi-Fi Direct, and 802.11 a/b/g/n.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd