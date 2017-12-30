Flipkart 2018 Mobile Bonanza sale: Top discounts on Google Pixel 2, Redmi Note 4, and more mobiles

Flipkart is offering Buyback Guarantee for Rs 99. Other deals include No cost EMI offer, and up to Rs 18,000 off on exchange of old phone. Flipkart is offering Buyback Guarantee for Rs 99. Other deals include No cost EMI offer, and up to Rs 18,000 off on exchange of old phone.

Flipkart will host its 2018 Mobiles Bonanza sale from January 3 to January 5, during which the e-commerce platform will offer deals and discounts on various smartphones. Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will be available at a starting price of Rs 39,999 and Rs 52,999 respectively. Samsung Galaxy S7, Moto G5 Plus, Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (16GB), and Panasonic Eluga Ray Max will also get deals during the sale.

Xiaomi phones including Redmi Note 4 and Mi A1 will get discounts as well. Moto C Plus smartphone will be available at Rs 5,999. Additionally, Flipkart is offering Buyback Guarantee for Rs 99. It gives users up to 50 per cent value for their old phone. Other deals include No cost EMI offer, and up to Rs 18,000 off on exchange of old phone.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Mi A1 discounts

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, which is one of the best-selling smartphones for the company in India, will be up for grabs at Rs 10,999, down from Rs 12,999. The 4GB RAM variant of Redmi Note 4 gets a discount of Rs 2,000. In terms of specifications, it gets a 5.5-inch full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 13MP rear camera, and a 5MP front shooter.

Xiaomi Mi A1 will be available at Rs 12,999 instead of Rs 14,999. Mi A1 has dual rear cameras (12MP+12MP) on the back. The highlight of Mi A1 is that it is a pure Android phone, and runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat with regular security updates promised.

Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL discounts

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL get Rs 13,001 and Rs 8,001 discount respectively. People who use HDFC credit card for purchasing the two phones will get Rs 8,000 off. Pixel 2 XL buyers will get Rs 4,000 extra off on exchange. This brings down the price of Pixel 2 (64GB) to Rs 39,999. Google Pixel 2 XL (64GB) will be available at Rs 52,999.

Google Pixel 2 series is the flagship one from the company, which was launched in October. Pixel 2 comes with the standard 16:9 aspect ratio display and a physical home button on the front. The Pixel 2 XL has a larger bezel-less screen with rear-mouted fingerpritnt sensor.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, with 4GB RAM. There’s 12MP rear camera on-board and portrait mode is supported as well. The Pixel 2 has a smaller 5-inch full HD resolution display, while the bigger Pixel 2 XL has a 6-inch 2K display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

Moto G5 Plus, Moto C Plus discount

Moto G5 Plus (4GB) will sell at Rs 9,999, down from Rs 16,999. The phone has a 5.2-inch HD display and it runs stock version of Android 7.0 Nougat. Powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor, it features 4GB RAM and 32GB storage space. There’s a 12MP rear camera with Dual Pixel AF and a 5MP front shooter. The dual SIM phoneis backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

Moto C Plus smartphone gets a discount of Rs 1,000, and the device will be available at Rs 5,999. Moto C Plus is a 4G LTE phone that runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the box. The smartphone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and it features an 8MP rear camera along with a 2MP selfie shooter. Moto C Plus can be purchased in Pearl White, Starry Black and Fine Gold colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Nxt (16GB), On Max (4GB), On5, J3 Pro (2GB) discounts

Samsung Galaxy S7 will be available at Rs 26,990, down from Rs 46,000. Given the Galaxy S7 is just a year old and is a capable device with one of the best cameras in the business, this is a pretty good deal to consider.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (16GB) will be available at a special price of Rs 9,999. Samsung Galaxy On Max (4GB) at Rs 13,900 which is a Rs 3000 discount on the price of Rs 16,900. The phone has 13MP cameras on the front and back. Samsung Galaxy On5 is now retailing at Rs 6,490. Samsung J3 Pro is also listed at a discounted price.

Lenovo K8 Plus, K5 Note discounts

Lenovo K8 Plus gets Rs 2,018 off and the phone will be selling at Rs Rs 8,981. Lenovo K8 Plus is powered by an Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 chipset with 3GB RAM and 32Gb expandable storage (up to 128GB). The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Lenovo K8 Plus has a 5.2-inch Full HD display with an Oleophobic coating and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It gets a dual rear camera setup, a combination of 13MP and 5MP sensors. The front camera is 8MP with flash and advanced pro mode. The K8 Plus sports a metal unibody design.

Lenovo K5 Note with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be available at Rs 11,481, down from Rs 13,499. Talking about its specifications, the K5 Note features a 5.5-inch Full HD display, and is powered by MediaTek Helio P10 processor. In terms of camera optics, it has a 13MP rear-facing camera with PDAF and an 8MP front shooter at the front. The phone is further backed by a 3,500mAh battery.

