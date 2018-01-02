Flipkart 2018 Mobile Bonanza sale starts at midnight: Top discounts on Pixel 2, Redmi Note 4, and more mobiles

Flipkart will host its 2018 Mobiles Bonanza sale from January 3 to January 5. Flipkart will host its 2018 Mobiles Bonanza sale from January 3 to January 5.

Flipkart will host its 2018 Mobiles Bonanza sale from January 3 to January 5. During the two-day sale, the e-commerce site will offer deals and discounts on mobiles across various price-segments. Flagship smartphones like Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy S7, and Oppo F3 Plus are listed with pretty good discounts. Budget phones include Redmi Note 4, Moto C Plus, Samsung On5, and more.

Samsung will launch the 16GB RAM variant of its Galaxy On Nxt smartphone on Flipkart on January 3. The smartphone is priced at Rs 10,999, though it will be made available for Rs 9,999 for a limited period. Samsung Galaxy On Nxt with 32GB storage was unveiled by the company in 2016, at Rs 18,490. The new variant of the Galaxy On Nxt isn’t different from the original model, barring the storage size.

Google Pixel 2 gets Rs 13,001 off, while the Pixel 2 XL gets Rs 8,001 discount plus Rs 4,000 extra off on exchange respectively. People who use HDFC credit card for purchasing the two phones will get Rs 8,000 off. This brings down the price of Pixel 2 (64GB) to Rs 39,999. Google Pixel 2 XL (64GB) will be available at Rs 52,999.

Samsung Galaxy S7 is another device that gets a heavy discount. It will be available at Rs 26,990, down from Rs 46,000. The year-old device features one of the best Android cameras and offers good overall performance, which makes this a pretty good deal to consider.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (4GB) will sell at Rs 12,999, down from Rs 10,999. Xiaomi’s Mi A1 smartphone gets Rs 2,000 off and will be available at Rs 12,999 during the sale. Moto G5 Plus gets one of the highest discounts as the phone will sell at Rs 9,999 instead of Rs 16,999. This is a dual SIM device which come with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage space. There’s a 12MP rear camera with Dual Pixel AF and a 3,000mAh battery.

More mobiles that get deal during Flipkart’s sale include Moto C Plus, Panasonic Eluga A3, Lenovo K8 Plus, Asus Zenfoen 4 Selfie DC, Lenovo K5 Note (4GB), Micromax Canvas Infinity, Samsung J3 Pro, and more.

