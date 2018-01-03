Flipkart sale on mobiles: Top offers on Apple iPhone 8, Google Pixel 2, Mi A1 and others

Flipkart 2018 Mobile Bonanza Sale: Google Pixel 2 to Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and Apple iPhone SE; top mobile deals. Flipkart 2018 Mobile Bonanza Sale: Google Pixel 2 to Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and Apple iPhone SE; top mobile deals.

Flipkart 2018 Mobile Bonanza sale is now live, and it will end on January 5. During the sale, smartphones from Samsung, Apple, Motorola, Xiaomi, Oppo, and more brands will be up for grabs at discounted prices. Some of the best mobile deals include Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Mi A1, Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (64GB) as well as Apple iPhone SE and iPhone 8. Additionally, Flipkart is offering Buyback Guarantee for Rs 99, which gives users an assured 50 per cent value of their old smartphone.

For those looking to upgrade to a new device, there are several options to choose from in budget, mid-range as well as high-end segment. From Apple iPhone 8, Google Pixel 2 to iPhone SE and Galaxy On Nxt, here are the top six smartphone deals listed on Flipkart.

Apple iPhone 8 at a price of Rs 54,999

Apple iPhone 8 series might have been overshadowed by the iPhone X launch, but the smartphone is currently retailing at Rs 54,999 on Flipkart down from Rs 64,000. The 64GB storage variant has a 17 per cent discount and for someone who wants the latest device this is a good choice. The iPhone X is still at Rs 89,000 and if you look at the iPhone 8 from a performance perspective, this is still a worthy phone. It has the same latest A11 Bionic chip seen on the iPhone X and iPhone 8 Plus, though you will be giving up on the portrait mode seen in the dual rear camera.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 at price of Rs 10,999

Redmi Note 4 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is selling at Rs 10,999, down from Rs 12,999. Meanwhile, Redmi Note 4 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 10,999. With discount on the phone, you get a higher storage variant at much lower price, which is worth considering.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is a year-old device, and it was announced in India in January 2017. The smartphone sports a metal unibody design, and offers a dependable battery life and performance. Thanks to 4,100 mAh battery, the phone can easily last for two days on moderate to heavy usage.

Those willing to wait for Redmi Note 5 should note that the phone might only launch in the second quarter of 2018. The predecessor to the Redmi Note 4 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, and is expected to be priced in Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 price-bracket, according to some leaks. However, there’s no official confirmation on when the device will be announced and when it will make it to India.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review: The dependable smartphone

Google Pixel 2 at price of Rs 39,999

People who’ve made up their mind to get a flagship smartphone can look out for discounts on Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. The latest flagship devices feature one of the best smartphone cameras, which support Portrait mode and AR stickers. The phones are powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor for a faster overall performance.

With deals on the two phones, one can get variant of Pixel 2 for as low as Rs 39,999 and Pixel 2 XL for Rs 52,999. Remember, the new prices are for 64GB variant of Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. The Pixel 2 XL (64GB) was launched at Rs 61,000, while the Pixel 2 XL is priced starting at Rs 73,000. Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL get a flat discount of Rs 13,001 and Rs 8001 respectively. People who purchase the phones using HDFC credit card will get Rs 8,000 cashback. There’s an extra Rs 4,000 off on exchange for buying the Pixel 2 XL.

Google Pixel 2 XL review: Stands out on software, camera

Google Pixel 2 series, announced in October, come with free and unlimited storage for media in Google Photos. Pixel 2 XL has a larger 6-inch QHD+ FullVision display with 18:9 aspect ratio, while Pixel 2 has a 1080p OLED display. Do keep in mind that Pixel 2 series hasn’t had the best start and users worldwide have reported several issues with the two devices.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (64GB) at a price of Rs 11,900

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt with 64GB storage is listed for Rs 11,900. The smartphone, originally priced at Rs 17,900, gets 33 per cent off. The 64GB ROM variant of the Galaxy On Nxt was announced in India in April 2017. The mid-budget phone will appeal to loyal Samsung users, who wish to stick to the under 15k price bracket.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy On Nxt offers a big 5.5-inch Full HD display and metal unibody design. Powered by Exynos 7870 processor, it features 3GB RAM and there’s microSD card slot for expandable storage (up to 128GB). It gets a 13MP rear shooter and a an 8MP front-facing camera. The battery on this phone is a 3300mAh one, and fingerprint sensor is embedded in the home button.

Xiaomi Mi A1 at a price of Rs 12,999

Mi A1 is available for Rs 12,999, down from Rs 14,999. Xiaomi Mi A1 stands out for two things – dual rear cameras and stock Android experience. This is Xiaomi’s first smartphone which comes with stock version of Android OS. The Android One smartphone has already started receiving Android Oreo update, and Android P update is promised as well. Xiaomi Mi A1 gets dual rear camera on the back which is a 12MP (telephoto) + 12MP (wide-angle) set up. Other camera features include Portrait mode and 2X optical zoom on this camera. In our review, we said Mi A1 has one of the best cameras in the under Rs 15,000 price mark.

Xiaomi Mi A1 review: Dual-rear cameras shine on this ‘Android One’ phone

Apple iPhone SE at a price of Rs 17,999

Apple iPhone SE (32GB) is one of the best deals on Flipkart right now, thanks to a massive 30 per cent off. The iPhone SE was launched in India in April 2016. With discount, the phone is now selling at Rs 17,999. This is probably the cheapest iPhone available right now, and most importantly the device is not even two years old.

Apple iPhone SE review: Small but not weak

Apple iPhone SE has a 4-inch form factor, suitable for people who prefer a smaller-sized smartphone. It is powered by Apple’s A9 chipset, supports 4K video and Apple Pay, seen in the top-end iPhone 6s devices. Plus, this phone comes with Live photo option too, though there is no 3D Touch. In terms of camera, users get a 12MP iSight lens on the back with a 1.2MP FaceTime camera. In our review, we said the iPhone SE offers a pretty decent battery life with about 12 hours of usage. Apple iPhone SE with 128GB storage will set you back to Rs 35,000.

