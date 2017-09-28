Essential Phone sales disappointing, only 5000 units sold since launch: Report

Android co-founder Andy Rubin’s start-up Essential has sold an estimated 5000 units of the debut phone since launch. Android co-founder Andy Rubin’s start-up Essential has sold an estimated 5000 units of the debut phone since launch.

Android co-founder Andy Rubin’s start-up Essential has sold an estimated 5000 units of the debut phone since launch. The report comes from BayStreet Research, which tracks smartphone shipments across the US. BayStreet estimates that the company managed to sell around 5000 units through Sprint, which is the Essential Phone’s exclusive carrier in the US. The company has yet to make an official statement regarding sales of the Essential Phone.

The 5000 units sales figure is nowhere close to be called a successful launch, even for a start-up. And when the phone is coming from Android co-founder, it is even more disappointing. Essential has faced backlash from consumers due to limited supplies of the phone from the beginning. Then there is a problem of availability as well. Sprint is the only carrier that exclusively sells the Essential Phone, unlike the Galaxy S8, which is available on all four carriers. However, Essential also offers an unlocked version of the phone which can be purchased from the company’s own site for $700 (or approx Rs 45,831).

One of the issues with low sales is likely to be its high price . At $700 (or approx Rs 45,831), there are a number of options available in the premium segment, including the Samsung Galaxy S8, iPhone 8, Google Pixel XL and HTC U11. Sure, the Essential Phone does have a top-of-the-line specifications, but the device doesn’t perfectly justify its high price tag. That’s a tough sell, especially for the brand with an unproven track record.

