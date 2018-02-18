  • Associate Sponsor
Essential Phone ‘Halo Gray’ colour option launched with built-in Amazon Alexa

Essential Phone has been launched in a new "Halo Gray" colour option. The smartphone will be exclusive to Android and will arrive with the Alexa app pre-installed.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 18, 2018 1:33 pm
Essential Phone, Essential Phone Halo Gray, Essential Phone Amazon Halo Gray, Essential Phone Alexa app, Andy Rubin Essential Phone, Essential Phone price in India, Android The “Halo Gray” colour variant of the Essential Phone is exactly the same as the regular model, but it does have some subtle changes,
Andy Rubin’s Essential Phone will be available in a new “Halo Gray” colour variant. The device: an Amazon exclusive comes with the Alexa app pre-installed. In the US, the Halo Gray Ph-1 is priced at $449 (or approx Rs 28,991), which is $50 off the regular model that is already available on Amazon. The company recently announced limited edition colours of the Essential Phone, which include Ocean Depths, Stellar Gray, and Cooper Black.

The “Halo Gray” colour variant of the Essential Phone is exactly the same as the regular model, but it does have some subtle changes. For instance, it has a black matte finish on the back, as well as the back antenna lines and the light shade of silver colour on the bezel.  Specifications-wise, it’s pretty well-stocked.  It comes with a 5.7-inch QHD display (2560×1312 pixels) 18:9 display, a Snapdragon 835 processor coupled, 4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, 13MP + 13MP dual cameras, an 8MP front-facing snapper, and a 3040mAh battery inside. Though the device ships with the Alexa app built-in and will be sold exclusively through Amazon.

The Essential Phone has had a bit of bumpy start from the beginning. It missed shipping dates by weeks and more importantly, the phone received mixed reviews from critics. All these factors might have hampered the prospects of its success in the market. According to International Data Corporation (IDC), the company has sold about 80,000 units of the Essential Phone.

If you’re not aware, the Essential Phone was launched by the creator of Android, Andy Rubin, earlier last year. The phone was priced at $699 (or approx Rs 45,008) at lanch but was quickly discounted.

