Essential Phone ‘Halo Gray’ colour option launched with built-in Amazon Alexa

Andy Rubin’s Essential Phone will be available in a new “Halo Gray” colour variant. The device: an Amazon exclusive comes with the Alexa app pre-installed. In the US, the Halo Gray Ph-1 is priced at $449 (or approx Rs 28,991), which is $50 off the regular model that is already available on Amazon. The company recently announced limited edition colours of the Essential Phone, which include Ocean Depths, Stellar Gray, and Cooper Black.

The “Halo Gray” colour variant of the Essential Phone is exactly the same as the regular model, but it does have some subtle changes. For instance, it has a black matte finish on the back, as well as the back antenna lines and the light shade of silver colour on the bezel. Specifications-wise, it’s pretty well-stocked. It comes with a 5.7-inch QHD display (2560×1312 pixels) 18:9 display, a Snapdragon 835 processor coupled, 4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, 13MP + 13MP dual cameras, an 8MP front-facing snapper, and a 3040mAh battery inside. Though the device ships with the Alexa app built-in and will be sold exclusively through Amazon.

The Essential Phone has had a bit of bumpy start from the beginning. It missed shipping dates by weeks and more importantly, the phone received mixed reviews from critics. All these factors might have hampered the prospects of its success in the market. According to International Data Corporation (IDC), the company has sold about 80,000 units of the Essential Phone.

In case three new Essential Phone colors weren’t enough, today we’re unveiling Halo Gray, the first Essential Phone to come with Alexa built-in. Halo Gray is available for pre-order exclusively from Amazon starting today. http://t.co/hkwkBKGypr pic.twitter.com/lDad2xngBq — Essential (@essential) February 16, 2018

If you’re not aware, the Essential Phone was launched by the creator of Android, Andy Rubin, earlier last year. The phone was priced at $699 (or approx Rs 45,008) at lanch but was quickly discounted.

