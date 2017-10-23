Andy Rubin’s Essential Phone gets $200 price cut in the US, now costs $499

Essential Phone is now cheaper to buy in the US, after a significant price cut. Essential Phone is now cheaper to buy in the US, after a significant price cut.

Essential Phone has got a significant price cut in the US. The high-end phone is now available for $499 (or approx Rs 32,184) down from $699 (or approx Rs 45,048). That’s a $200 (or approx Rs 12,873) price cut from the original price. In an effort to please the existing customers, Essential is offering an additional $200 friends and family code. This coupon will be applicable to buy either the 360-degree camera or additional Essential Phone.

The much-hyped, Andy Rubin-backed Essential Phone was launched in August. It’s pretty clear that the reason for the unexpected price cut, less than two months after it started shipping retail units, is that the high-profile phone has not been a huge success. It is possible that Essential is having trouble in selling its debut phone in large numbers, but the company hasn’t shared sales numbers.

The biggest issue with the device when it got launched was its price tag. Now that the company has trimmed the price of the phone by a $200, the company may expect to see spike in sales. Even after the price cut, Essential Phone will continue to face tough competition from the likes of Google Pixel 2, Apple iPhone 8 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S8, among others.

To recap, Essential Phone sports an edge-to-edge 5.7-inch QHD display with a resolution of 2560×1312 pixels. It is powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone features dual rear cameras (13MP + 13MP), where one of the lens is capable of taking shots on dual RGB, mono and another is true monochrome. The front camera is 8MP with f/2.20 aperture and fixed hyperfocal lens. The device is backed by a 3040mAh battery inside.

