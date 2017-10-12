Essential PH-1 Pure White colour variant to start shipping next week in US

Andy Rubin, founder and CEO, Essential has earlier sent out out e-mail with tracking information about the PH-1 to users who pre-ordered it. Andy Rubin, founder and CEO, Essential has earlier sent out out e-mail with tracking information about the PH-1 to users who pre-ordered it.

Essential will start shipping the white colour variant of its Essential PH-1 smartphone in the US, starting next week. The company tweeted out from its official handle saying the Pure White option of Essential phone will be available on Essential.com and via partners including Amazon, BestBuy, and Sprint.

To recall, the glossy black colour variant of the phone started shipping for users in the US on August 25. The white colour option was listed as ‘coming soon’ back then. The reason for delay is unclear. Andy Rubin, founder and CEO, Essential has earlier sent out out e-mail with tracking information about the PH-1 to users who pre-ordered it.

Essential PH-1 is a high-end modular smartphone that was unveiled in May, and it costs $699. The smartphone is seen as a competitor to the likes of Samsung Galaxy Note 8, and Apple iPhone X. It sports a titanium and ceramic case. The display is a bezel-less one with screen size of 5.7-inches and QHD resolution (2560×1312 pixels). There’s Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating on top for protection. Essential PH-1 is 7.8 mm thick and it weighs approximately 185 grams.

One of the highlights of Essential PH-1 is its dual rear camera (13MP Dual RGB, Mono + 13MP True Monochrome) which come with f/1.85 aperture, and hybrid auto-focus. A few days ago, Essential’s imaging expert Yazhu Ling put out a blog post describing behind-the-scenes process through which the company engineered PH-1’s dual rear cameras to take superior pictures in low-light. The front camera is 8MP with f/2.20 aperture and fixed hyperfocal lens.

Essential PH-1 is a modular smartphone, and it features magnetic sensors at the back to support mods. Alongside the PH-1, the company also unveiled a 360-degree camera accessory that is being sold separately as an add-on attachment for $749 (or approx Rs. 48,437). Essential PH-1 is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with Adreno 540 GPU. There’s 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Backed by a 3040mAh battery, the phone supports fast charging technology as well.

