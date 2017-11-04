Essential PH-1 gets a price-cut in Canada, now available at $650

Essential PH-1 gets an edge-to-edge 5.7-inch QHD display with a resolution of 2560×1312 pixels. There’s Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating on top for protection. Essential PH-1 gets an edge-to-edge 5.7-inch QHD display with a resolution of 2560×1312 pixels. There’s Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating on top for protection.

After slashing price of Essential PH-1 smartphone in the US, the company has now announced a price-cut for the device in Canada as well. Essential PH-1 by Andy Rubin will now sell at $650 CAD, instead of original price of $1,050 CAD. The phone will be available via Essential’s partner Telus in Canada. The company hasn’t specified a reason for the price-cut, though it is possible that the PH-1 hasn’t been a huge success.

To recall, Essential Phone got a significant price cut in the US last month. The high-end phone is now available for $499, down from $699. That’s a $200 price cut from the original price. In the US, Essential PH-1 phone buyers will get an additional $200 friends and family code, which can used to purchase either company’s 360-degree camera or another Essential Phone.

Essential PH-1 was announced in August, and the company has not shared sales numbers for the device. Now that price of Essential PH-1 has been slashed, Essential is likely to see a spike in sales. The smartphone competes with the likes of Apple iPhone X, Google Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, and more.

Coming to specifications, Essential PH-1 gets an edge-to-edge 5.7-inch QHD display with a resolution of 2560×1312 pixels. There’s Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating on top for protection. Essential PH-1 is 7.8 mm thick and it weighs approximately 185 grams. The smartphone runs Android operating system. Powered by Snapdragon 835 processor, it features 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Essential Phone is now available in Canada for $650 CAD (or $0 on most plans) through our great partner @TELUS: http://t.co/zWYHvUW6tl pic.twitter.com/EyhkC088w1 — Essential (@essential) November 3, 2017

The highlight of the phone is its dual rear cameras (13MP + 13MP), where one of the lens is capable of taking shots on dual RGB, mono and another is true monochrome. The front camera is 8MP with f/2.20 aperture and fixed hyperfocal lens. The device is backed by a 3040mAh battery.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd