Diwali 2017 smartphones to buy under Rs 10,000: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Micromax Canvas Infinity, and more

Diwali is arguably the best time to buy a smartphone, thanks to numerous deals and offers available online and offline. The market is flooded with options ranging from budget to mid-budget and premium segment. Those on a tight budget shouldn’t worry as there are plenty of options available out there. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Coolpad Note 5 Lite, Moto E4 Plus are a few smartphones that are priced below Rs 10,000.

So, which budget smartphone should you go for? Which are the devices that offer good overall performance, and decent specifications on paper? Here’s a list of top picks under Rs 10,000:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Of course, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is one of the top options to consider when it comes to budget segment. Though the pricing goes up to Rs 12,999, the base model of the smartphone with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage costs Rs 9,999. Redmi Note 4 has been one of the most successful devices for the company with Xiaomi claiming to sell over five million units of the phone in six months in India.

Read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review: The dependable smartphone

The highlight of Redmi Note 4 is its 4,100mAh battery which will easily last for a day on heavy usage. Redmi Note 4 doesn’t disappoint on the performance front, and it didn’t heat up during out gaming sessions. In terms of specifications, it gets a 5.5-inch full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 13MP rear camera, and 5MP front camera. It runs MIUI 8.0 with Android Marshmallow. Redmi Note 4 includes fingerprint scanner as well.

Micromax Canvas Infinity

Micromax Canvas Infinity brings bezel-less display in a budget smartphone, a feature that has mostly remained exclusive to premium devices. At Rs 9,999, the Canvas Infinity makes up for an attractive option for fans of Infinity display. The phone comes with the 18:9 aspect ratio, instead of the usual 16:9 aspect display and sports a metal body design.

Also Read: Micromax Canvas Infinity review: An attractive phone for the price

In our review, we said Micromax Canvas Infinity is a pretty good proposition at Rs 9,999 thanks to a solid overall performance, a taller aspect ratio display and the cameras. Coming to specifications, the Canvas Infinity features a 5.7-inches screen size, Snapdragon 425 processor, 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. Fingerprint scanner is at the back.

Micromax Canvas Infinity is backed by a 2900mAh battery, claimed to offer a standby time of 260 hours, and a talk time of 11 hours. This is a 4G VoLTE-enabled, dual SIM device that sports a 13MP rear camera and a 16MP front shooter. Bokeh mode is also supported, which means users can take pictures with subject in sharp focus while the background is blurred.

Moto E4 Plus

The USP of Moto E4 Plus is its huge 5,000mAh battery. Priced at Rs 9,999, the smartphone caters to a significant pain point for customers in the country – battery life. It comes with a water-repellent coating that protects the smartphone against splashes, a feature that is rare among budget smartphones.

Read: Moto E4 Plus first impressions: Big battery is the focus here

In our first impressions, we liked its metal unibody design, though it feels a bit bulky thanks to the huge battery. The design is similar to Moto G5 series smartphones, and the home button in Moto E4 Plus doubles up as fingerprint scanner. It gets a 5.5-inch HD display, and packs a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 processor. There’s 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Moto E4 Plus features a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera.

Coolpad Note 5 Lite

The focus with Coolpad Note 5 Lite is its 2,500mAh battery which is said to offer a standby time of up to 200 hours. The smartphone is a stripped down version of the Coolpad Note 5 smartphone, and its costs Rs 8,199. We were impressed by the smartphone’s design and its sturdy built. The extremely thin bezel makes for a wider display, which will please a lot of people.

Coolpad Note 5 Lite can be bough in Gold and Grey colour options. Features of the device include a 5-inch HD display with a 2.5D curved glass design, fingerprint scanner at the back, 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front shooter. It is powered by a Quad-core MediaTek MT6735 processor with 3GB RAM and 16GB internal memory.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A

Xiaomi Redmi 4A is a very capable phone for Rs 5,999. In our review, we observed that it delivers of performance as well as specifications. One thing missing from this budget smartphone is a fingerprint scanner. There’s 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. There’s a higher-end variant of Redmi 4A as well with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, and it costs Rs 6,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A gets a 5-inch HD (720p) display, microSD card support, and a Snapdragon 425 processor under the hood. On the camera front, there’s a 13MP rear-facing camera and the front shooter is 5MP. The phone is backed by a 3120mAh battery, and runs Android Marshmallow with MIUI 8 over the top.

