Detel launches D1 Desire feature phone with Bluetooth dialler: Price, specifications

Detel has launched the Detel D1 Desire feature phone, that comes with a Bluetooth dialler. It is priced at Rs 1,099, and is available exclusively on B2BAdda.com. The Detel D1 Desire comes with support for 23 Indian languages, and provides an SOS feature for any emergency calling.

With a 2.8-inch LCD display, the Detel D1 Desire offers a Bluetooth Dialler, that allows users to connect this phone with their smartphone. This will allow connectivity for calls, SMS and music. Additional call-based features include Auto-call recording, Phone vibrator, Internet Auto call recording, Torch Call, Sound recorder and Call blacklist. This support is extended to include a ‘talking’ feature, that will help those who have difficulties in reading/typing.

Among other things, Detel D1 Desire can hold up to 500 contacts and 100 SMSes. This dual-SIM phone is backed by a 1500mAh battery with a Power saving mode, and comes with 16GB internal storage, which is also expandable via a microSD slot.

Among features supported by dedicated keys, the Detel D1 Desire comes with buttons on the number keypad for Camera and Call recording. This phone also allows import and export of SMSes/contacts through SD card, and a message blacklist mode. In addition, the feature phone’s SOS feature is triggered from the ‘5’ button on the keypad. Detel also offers a Live FM Alarm feature, that starts playing a pre-selected radio channel as the phone’s alarm.

With connectivity options including Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, this phone is packed with video recorder, audio/video player, calculator, calendar, games and a torchlight. Detel’s D1 Desire comes with a 3.5mm audio jack, while offering two charging options: USB port and a pin-type charging port.

