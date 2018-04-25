Detel D30 feature phone with 0.2MP selfie camera launched at Rs 899

Detel D30 will be exclusively available on B2BAdda site, and will ship with a one-year warranty. Detel D30 will be exclusively available on B2BAdda site, and will ship with a one-year warranty.

Detel has launched its D30 feature phone at Rs 899 and it comes with a 0.2MP selfie camera. Detel D30 will be exclusively available on B2BAdda site, and will ship with a one-year warranty. The dual-SIM phone features a 2.4-inch screen. Its phonebook can hold up to 1000 contacts as well as up to 300 SMSes. Detel D30 comes with 32MB RAM with expandable internal storage up to 32GB via a microSD card slot.

Detel D30 is backed by a 1,400 mAh battery with support for power saving mode. The feature phone sports SOS and panic button as well for emergency situations. Detel D30 offers multi-language support, as well as games and an audio/video player. Detel D30 comes with features such as ‘Auto Call Record’ and ‘Call Blacklist’.

Detel D30 comes with a rear camera backed by 4 LED lights. Both the front and rear cameras come wih VGA support. Connectivity options on the Detel D30 include, wireless FM radio, a 3.5 mm headset jack and GPRS. “Detel has always worked towards expanding the use of mobile phones in every nook and corner of the country. Our aim has always been to offer more for less, and the launch of Detel D30 is a step in that direction,” said Yogesh Bhatia, MD, S G Corporate Mobility (parent company of Detel) in a press statement.

