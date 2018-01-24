Detel D1+ feature phone launched at Rs 399 in India: Here are the details

Detel D1+ mobile worth Rs 399 will be exclusively available on B2BAdda.com from midnight on January 26. Detel D1+ mobile worth Rs 399 will be exclusively available on B2BAdda.com from midnight on January 26.

Detel has launched the Detel D1+, its latest phone. Created as a successor to the Detel D1, this phone comes with a ‘talking feature’, that provides audio alerts to users. This feature phone, worth Rs 399, will be exclusively available on B2BAdda.com from midnight on January 26.

Detel D1+ feature phone comes with a 1.44 inch TFT display and T9 plastic keyboard. Based on a 650mAh Li-ion battery, the D1+ also enables fast-charging through microSD and a power saving mode. Along with its talking feature, the Detel D1+ offers wireless FM supported by a 3D speaker. Connectivity options on the device includes GPRS web browser. This dual SIM phone also comes with a big torch light. The Detel D1+ is available in 7 colour variants. The company has tied up with BSNL, to offer talktime and data offers to users.

“We are glad to bring to our customers a feature phone that is not only economical & affordable but also caters to a lot more needs of the feature phone buyers in India. India is a price sensitive market and the consumers especially in tier- 2, 3 markets, and in rural areas are cautious about their spending behaviour,” said Yogesh Bhatia, MD, SG Corporate Mobility in a press note.

