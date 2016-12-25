CyanogenMod OS is dead, all services will shut down on December 31

CyanogenMod OS is officially dead; the company will shut down its services on December 31. CyanogenMod OS is officially dead; the company will shut down its services on December 31.

Cyanogen, the startup that made a popular custom version of Android, has announced that it’s winding up all the operations and will stop releasing nightly builds of the software by the end of the year. In a brief blog post released on Friday, the startup announced that, “as part of the ongoing consolidation of Cyanogen, all services and Cyanogen-supported nightly builds will be discontinued no later than 12/31/16.”

“The open source project and source code will remain available for anyone who wants to build CyanogenMod personally,” the announcement read.

This means that those people who purchased the OnePlus One or Lenovo Zuk Z1 – from now on won’t be getting any further updates. Instead, they must have to switch to the CyanogenMod ROM, which isn’t a commercial version, rather a managed by a community of developers.

Also read: Cyanogen laying off staff; looks to switch strategy from OS to apps

Previous rumours in the past have claimed that Cyanogen was in deep trouble, when the news of the layoffs of 20 per cent of its employees grabbed the headlines in July. Then there was a corporate reshuffling that happened in October that saw Kirt McMaster stepping down as CEO, while COO Lior Tal becoming the CEO.

Steve Kondik, the co-founder of the company, was given the position of the Chief Science Officer.In November, Android Police reported citing sources that Cyanogen will be shut down its Seattle headquarters and will be moving its operations to Palo Alto.

Going forward, Cyanogen is said to focus on a new modular OS program in which it will collaborate with the device makers to build different parts of Cyanogen OS into the software of other Android devices.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd