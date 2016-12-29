Coolpad to offer more options in premium smartphone segment

Coolpad India launch: James Du, Global CEO, Coolpad unveils their new flagship phone Cool 1 in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Source: PTI) Coolpad India launch: James Du, Global CEO, Coolpad unveils their new flagship phone Cool 1 in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Source: PTI)

Coolpad is looking at expanding its play in the premium smartphone category and may bring out a device priced around Rs 40,000 in the coming months. “We will focus on all price categories. We are looking at bringing in a device priced around Rs 40,000. It will be with the best-in-class features. We will not leave this (premium) segment empty,” Coolpad India CEO Syed Tajuddin told PTI.

The company launched Cool 1 — priced at Rs 13,999 — sporting a dual rear 13-megapixel and 8MP front camera. It features a 5.5-inch display, 1.8GHz octa-core processor, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB in-built memory and 4,000 mAh battery. The smartphone will be available for purchase from January 5 exclusively on Amazon.in via open sales.

“India is among the top performing markets for Coolpad where we have sold close to 3 million units. We are constantly innovating and bringing products that the consumers want. Under the dual-brand strategy we aim to earn a spot within the top 5 smartphone manufacturers in China and in India,” he said.

He added that the company aims to capture 4 per cent market share in the coming year as it expands its presence in the Indian market, including offline retail space.

Coolpad’s Cool 1 is in partnership with LeEco; the latter has a majority share in Coolpad. So far Coolpad has stuck to the budget segment in India. Coolpad recently launched two new budget smartphones in India as well; the Coolpad Note 3S and Mega 3 which are priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 6,999 respectively. These phones are also Amazon exclusive in India and come with Reliance Jio free SIM offer as well.

Coolpad Mega 3 features a 5.5-inch IPS HD display, has support for 3 SIM cards and an 8MP front camera with LED flash along with 80.1 degree field of view. Coolpad Note 3S sports a 5.5-inch IPS HD display and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 415 processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM (expandable).

With inputs from PTI

