Coolpad smartphones in India to get Amazon Alexa soon via OTA update

China-based smartphone maker Coolpad on Wednesday announced that it will integrate Amazon’s smart assistant Alexa in some of its devices. With the integration, Coolpad smartphone owners will be able to give voice command using the Coolpad Alexa app for multiple tasks.

Coolpad smartphone users will able to give voice command for multiple tasks on the phone, such as asking Alexa to play their favourite music, shop from Amazon India. They will also be able to ask Alexa about the weather, their calendar updates, to-do-lists, and get news briefings from the app itself.

The handset maker will roll out Alexa in Cool Play 6, Note 5 and Note 5 via an Over-the-Air (OTA) update and its upcoming devices will come with Amazon Alexa pre-installed. “In case of Amazon Alexa, Coolpad will be the first smartphone brand in India which will provide Amazon Alexa in smartphones,” said Brandy Kang, Executive Vice President, Coolpad Group.

“We are working to immerse more AI and tech into smartphones to make the experience more Intelligent, friendly and beneficial for the customers. Incorporating Alexa in Coolpad smartphones is one such step in that direction. As Coolpad is looking forward to make smartphones more intelligent and helpful with AI, Alexa is a perfect fit. It will definitely make the Coolpad devices even more convenient and helpful for customers,” Syed Tajuddin, CEO -Coolpad India said in a statement.

Amazon Alexa is already available in India on the Echo devices. Amazon’s Echo devices no longer require an invite for purchase and are now available on open sale on the e-commerce platform.

With IANS inputs

