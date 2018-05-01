Coolpad Note 6 with dual-front cameras launched in India: Price, specifications

Coolpad has launched the Coolpad Note 6 in India. Coolpad has launched the Coolpad Note 6 in India.

Coolpad has launched the Coolpad Note 6 in India. This is Coolpad’s first offline exclusive smartphone. With a dual-selfie camera that includes a wide-angle lens, Coolpad Note 6 will be available from May 1 at a starting price of Rs 7,999.

Coolpad Note 5 comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS display. The phone is based on Android 7.1 Nougat and runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 chipset clocked at 1.4Ghz. Coolpad Note 6 is backed by a 4070mAh battery. The smartphone comes with 4GB RAM with storage options of 32GB/64GB internal memory. This phone comes with a fingerprint scanner below the display.

The Coolpad Note 6 comes with Game Dock, that allows a break-free gaming experience, as the phone goes on DND mode, and mutes all notifications. In addition, it also offers a Scroll Screenshot mode, which will allow users to take one screenshot of complete conversations and chats.

On the camera front, the Coolpad Note 6 offers a 13MP PDAF rear camera with a 6P lens having f/2.2 aperture. It also comes with an 8MP + 5MP dual-front camera that offers a 120-degree field of view. This phone’s camera also comes with Erase mode, that removes all moving objects while capturing pictures.

Connectivity on the Coolpad Note 6 includes WLAN 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0 as well as micro USB support and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Other than the fingerprint scanner, sensors on the phone are: accelerometer, ambient light and proximity sensors. Coolpad Note 6 will retail with in a gold colour option. While the 32GB storage variant costs Rs 7,999, its 64GB storage option is worth Rs 8,999.

