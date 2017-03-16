Coolpad Note 5 Lite launched in India: Price, specifications and features

Coolpad Note 5 Lite has a 5-inch HD display, and is powered by a quad-core processor. Coolpad Note 5 Lite has a 5-inch HD display, and is powered by a quad-core processor.

Coolpad Note 5 Lite has been launched in India at Rs 8,199. The smartphone is exclusive to Amazon and sales begin March 21. The phone will be available in two colours: Gold and Grey.

The smartphone comes with a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720, and the 2.5D curved glass on the front. The fingerprint scanner is at the back and it can be used to make, receive, record calls, open applications as well as take pictures.

Coolpad Note 5 Lite is powered by a quad-core processor Mediatek MTK6735 with Mali-T720GPU. It comes with 3GB RAM and 16GB internal memory (expandable up to 64GB). The rear camera is 13-megapixel with Auto Focus and there’s an 8-megapixel front-facing shooter with flash. The budget smartphone runs Android Marshmallow with CoolUI 8.0 atop.

Coolpad Note 5 Lite is backed by a 2,500mAh battery with a standby time of up to 200 hours. Connectivity options include 4G LTE,3G/HSPA+,EDGE/GPRS, WIFI 82.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, Micro USB port and a 3.5 mm audio jack.

As the name suggests, the Note 5 Lite is a watered down version of the Note 5 which was launched in October last year. The phone featured a 5.5-inch FHD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB of internal memory, microSD support (up to 64GB), a 13MP rear camera, an 8MP front shooter, and a 4010mAh battery.

To mark the success of the Cool1 globally, which according to the company has touched the 2 million sales mark, Coolpad will start offering offers and deals on Amazon starting tomorrow.

