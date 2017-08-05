Coolpad Note 5 Lite C with Android 7.1 Nougat launched in India: Price, key specifications

Coolpad Note 5 Lite C is the company’s first smartphone for the offline retail market. Coolpad Note 5 Lite C is the company’s first smartphone for the offline retail market.

Coolpad Note 5 Lite C has been launched in India at a price of Rs 7,777. It’s also the company’s first phone to be made available for the offline market. Available in Grey and Gold, Coolpad Note 5 Lite C can be purchased through 3000 multi-brand stores across eight states in India including Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Note 5 Lite C comes with some satisfactory specifications, like a 5.0-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. Under the hood is a 1.1GHz quad-core Snapdragon 210 processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. The internal memory can be further expanded up to 64GB via a microSD card slot. On the camera front, you will find an 8-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel selfie shooter in the front.

The phone is backed by a 2500mAh battery and runs on Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM, Bluetooth 4.0, WLAN 802.11 b/g/n, and GPS with A-GPS. Note 5 Lite C also features a fingerprint scanner for added security.

Coolpad says it has plans to launch four more offline exclusive smartphones by the end of 2018 as it will be able to expand its offline presence by then. The company has also confirmed to launch the annual online flagship on August 20, which is expected to be exclusively available on Amazon.

Earlier this year, in March, Coolpad launched the Note 5 Lite in India. The Android-powered smartphone was launched as an Amazon exclusive for Rs 8,199. Chinese smartphone company has over 380 service centers, across 29 states.

