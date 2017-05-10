Coolpad Cool Play 6 with 6GB RAM, dual rear cameras launched in China

Coolpad Cool Play 6 comes with a dual-camera setup on its back, and is backed by a 4060mAh battery. (Image of Coolpad Cool 1 for representation) Coolpad Cool Play 6 comes with a dual-camera setup on its back, and is backed by a 4060mAh battery. (Image of Coolpad Cool 1 for representation)

Coolpad has launched a new smartphone in China, the Cool Play 6. The phone comes with a dual-camera setup on its back, and is backed by a 4060mAh battery. Coolpad Cool Play 6 is priced at CNY 1,499 (or approx Rs. 14,014). The device is already up for registrations, and will go on sale on May 16 in China. It’s unclear if Coolpad is bringing the device to India anytime soon.

The mid-end smartphone is made out of metal and has a fingerprint scanner on the back. The volume rocker is situated on the right-hand side, and a 3.5mm headphone jack can be found on the very top of the phone. The Cool Play 6 also comes with a dual-LED flash, dual-tone flash sensor which is located next to its rear-facing cameras. Dual speaker grilles can be seen on the bottom edge of the phone, alongside the USB Type-C port.

On the specifications front, the Coolpad-made phone sports a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 653 octa-core processor, and the Adreno 510 GPU for graphics processing. It offers 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal memory which can be further expanded via a microSD card slot.

There are two 13-megapixel shooters placed on the back, while there’s an 8-megapixel camera on the device’;s front side. The phone runs Coolpad’s custom UI, based on Google’s Android 7.1 Nougat. Powering the phone is a 4060mAh battery that is rated to deliver 252 hours on standby, up to 9 hours of internet browsing, 8 hours of video watching and 6 hours of extreme gaming.

Meanwhile, Coolpad will be selling the Note 5 and Note 5 Lite smartphones at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 6,999 as part of second edition of Amazon Great India Sale from May 11-14.

