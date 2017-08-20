Coolpad Cool Play 6 India launch set for today: Here’s what we know

Cool Play 6, the latest flagship smartphone from Coolpad, will be launched in India on Sunday. Cool Play 6, the latest flagship smartphone from Coolpad, will be launched in India on Sunday.

The company has planned to host an event in Dubai, where it will likely to launch the smartphone. The press invitation of the event shows that appears to be a device with a dual-camera setup and the tagline reads "Live to Play. welcome to 6era". The event takes place at 7:30 pm (local time), which is around 9:00 pm IST. Unfortunately, there's no live stream to watch the launch event.

Earlier this year, in May, Coolpad Cool Play 6 was launched in China. It’s been available in the market for CNY 1,499, which roughly translates to Rs 14,000. Evidently, Cool Play 6 will be priced aggressively to beat the competition, which is dominated by the likes of Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo, to name a few.

Speaking of its specifications, Cool Play 6 sports a a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. This is a unibody, metal-clad smartphone, which is powered by a an Octa-core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU. There’s 6GB RAM and 64GB storage on-board with support for expandable storage via microSD card. The smartphone is backed by a 4060mAh battery, which the company claims can last up to 252 hours on standby and up to 6 hours of extreme gaming. The phone also features a fingerprint scanner on the back.

Perhaps the biggest feature of the Coolpad Cool Play 6 will be a dual (13MP + 13MP) rear camera setup with dual LED flash. It is capable of shooting pictures in ‘bokeh’ mode as well. Other features include slow video, long exposure, mono photo, and more. The front camera is 8MP with beauty mode and a couple of photo filters to choose from while taking photos.

Coolpad Cool Play 6 supports a USB Type – C slot for charging. Dual stereo speakers are at the bottom and power button along with volume rocker keys are placed on the right. A 3.5 mm headset jack is at the top.

Coolpad Cool Play 6 appears to be an interesting smartphone, at least, on the basis of the specifications. But we’ve wait for the final price set by the company, which will be crucial for its success in a price sensitive market like India.

Disclaimer: The reporter is in Dubai attending the event at the invite of Coolpad, which is paying for travel and accommodation.

