Coolpad A1, Coolpad Mega 4A launched in India, will be offline exclusive

Coolpad A1 and Coolpad Mega 4A smartphones have been launched in India. The budget devices will be exclusively available offline from April 12 in retail stores acrossDelhi NCR, Haryana, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Coolpad A1 gets a 5-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. It is priced at Rs 5,499 and runs Android 7.1 Nougat. Coolpad A1 is powered by 1.1GHz Quad-core Snapdragon 210 quad-core processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage, expandable up to 64GB via a microSD card slot. The phone is backed by a 2,500mAh battery, claimed to offer 240 hours of standby time.

Coolpad A1 features an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front shooter. Connectivity options on the 4G-enable Coolpad A1 include WLAN 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, USB support, a 3.5mm headphone jack and FM. Coolpad A1 can be bought in Gold colour variant.

Coolpad Mega 4A has a 5-inch Full HD display and it runs Android Nougat 7.1 out-of-the-box. The phone is powered by 1.3GHz Snapdragon SC 9832 Quad–core processor, coupled with 1GB RAM and 16GB storage, expandable up to 64GB via a microSD card slot. Coolpad Mega 4 includes a 5MP back camera and a 2MP front shooter. The device packs a 2,000 mAh battery, claimed to offer 150 hours of standby time. The connectivity options on this device are the same as the Coolpad A1. Priced at Rs 4,299, the Coolpad Mega 4A will be available in Gold colour variant.

“The device will offer a good value proposition to the customers and comes with all features to handle the task with absolute efficiency. We are expecting that Coolpad will be able to make a strong presence in the offline market by the end of 2018,” said Syed Tajuddin, CEO, Coolpad India in a press statement.

