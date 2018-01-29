Coolpad Cool 1 Dual, Note 5 and Note 5 Lite get price cut in India

Coolpad has slashed prices of three smartphones, including the Cool 1 Dual, Note 5 and Note 5 Lite, in India. Coolpad has slashed prices of three smartphones, including the Cool 1 Dual, Note 5 and Note 5 Lite, in India.

Coolpad has slashed prices of three smartphones, including the Cool 1 Dual, Note 5 and Note 5 Lite, in India. The Cool 1 Dual has got a discount of Rs 6000, the Coolpad Note 5 gets a discount of Rs 4000, and the Coolpad Note 5 Lite gets a discount of up to Rs 4000. All three phones can be purchased from Amazon India, and will be eligible to get a zero per cent interest EMI. Moreover, there is an additional discount of Rs 500 on the Cool 1 and the Note 5 Lite.

According to the company, all three phones will be made available at discounted prices starting January 29. The Cool 1 Dual ( 3GB RAM + 32GB storage) is available for Rs 7,999 (down from Rs 11,999), the Cool 1 Dual (4GB RAM + 32GB storage) is available for Rs 8,999 (down from Rs 14,999), the Note 5 is available for Rs 7,999 ( down from Rs 11,999), and the Note 5 Lite is available for Rs 5,999 (down from Rs 8,999).

“The price cut is a great opportunity for customers to buy best selling Coolpad smartphones at a much affordable price and we are positive that we will receive a great response from the discount offered,” said Syed, CEO, Coolpad India

Coolpad Cool 1 Dual sports a 5.5-inch Full HD display (1920 x 1080), a Snapdragon 625 processor, either 3 or 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, dual 13MP camera sensors, an 8MP front camera, and a 4000mAh battery. Meanwhile, the Note 5 features a 5.5-inch FHD display (1920 x 1080), a Snapdragon 617 processor, a 13MP rear camera, an 8MP front shooter, 4GB RAM, 32 GB internal memory, and a 4000mAh battery. Then there is the Coolpad Note 5 Lite. It offers a 5-inch HD (1280 x 720) display, a MediaTek MT6735 processor, a 13MP rear camera, an 8MP front camera, 3GB RAM, 16GB of internal storage, and microSD card support for expandable memory.

