Comio X1 Note with 6-inch FHD+ Full View display launched at Rs 9,999

Comio has introduced its latest budget smartphone, the Comio X1 Note, in India. Priced at Rs 9,999, this phone comes in a slim design with a mirror finish back cover. Comio X1 Note will be available pan-India, across online and offline retail options, in two colour variants- royal blue and sunrise gold.

This phone features a 6-inch FHD+full view 2.5D curved display and a unibody design. Based on Android Oreo, this 4G-VoLTE dual SIM smartphone is powered by a quad-core processor clocked at 1.45GHz, and has a 2,900 mAh battery. This comes with 3GB RAM coupled with 32GB internal storage and expandable memory up to 128GB via microSD support. The phone also comes with Face Unlock, though it also provides a fingerprint scanner at the phone’s back.

Comio X1 Note users will be able to pick calls, access files and click pictures with the fingerprint sensor. Comio offers call-based features like Auto Call Recording and Auto Call Back Reminder, as well as Pop-up touch, to help users access apps with fewer taps. While users will be able to access documents through the WPS Office app, they will also be able to get support for 22 languages through the Font Application feature.

Comio’s X1 Note features a dual-rear camera configuration, with 13MP + 5MP AF with Flash. In addition, users will also find an 8MP selfie camera. This device offers camera modes such as Portrait, bokeh, panorama, social and night mode. Connectivity options on the X1 Note include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, microUSB support as well as 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors include accelerometer, gyro, ambient light and proximity sensors.

Comio users will receive warranty support of 1 year + 100 days, as well as one-time screen breakage warranty, and 30-day replacement. In addition, X1 Note users can get 40 per cent return on their old Comio phone, if the phone is not more than one year old. All these offers will be available on comio.in. Meanwhile, Reliance Jio is also offering cashback upto Rs 2,200 on the Comio X1 Note. Users will need to recharge for the Rs 198 or Rs 299 monthly plan. From the second recharge under either of the plans, users will receive cashback in 44 vouchers each worth Rs 50.

