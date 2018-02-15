Comio S1 Lite, C2 Lite budget phones launched in India: Price, specs, features

Comio S1 Lite features a 5-inch HD IPS display with a resolution of 1280×720 pixels. Comio S1 Lite features a 5-inch HD IPS display with a resolution of 1280×720 pixels.

Comio has launched S1 Lite and C2 Lite smartphones in the budget segment. The smartphones are priced at Rs 7,499 and Rs 5,999 respectively. The company has partnered with Reliance Jio to offer cash back of Rs 2,200, which can be redeemed on monthly recharges of Rs 198 or Rs 299. Users will get a voucher if Rs 50 each month for 44 months, which will be reflected under ‘My Vouchers’ section in MyJio app.

Comio S1 Lite and C2 Lite sport a metal design. The phones will be available at all the leading retail stores in North and Western India starting today and the company is sticking with its offline strategy. Comio S1 Lite features a 5-inch HD IPS display with a resolution of 1280×720 pixels. It comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. The phone offers a 13MP auto-focus rear camera with LED flash and it supports bokeh mode.

The front shooter is an 8MP one with flash. Other camera features include Beauty mode, Panorama, Watermark, HDR, Filter and Smile Capture effects. Comio S1 Lite can be bought in three colour variants – Ocean Blue, Royal Black and Sunrise Gold. The phone is backed by a 3050mAh battery.

Comio C2 Lite gets a 5-inch HD display and it runs Android 7.0 Nougat. It will be available in Sunrise Gold, Royal Black and Metallic Grey colour options. It is powered by a 1.3GHz Quad-core processor with 1.5GB RAM and 16GB storage, expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slow. The 3,900 mAh battery in S1 Lite is said to offer talktime of upto 27 hours. It features an 8MP auto-focus rear camera with flash and a 5MP selfie camera with flash.

Comio S1 Lite and C1 Lite ship with the Freezer app, that helps in restricting apps which are not active in the background. The phones come with Venus browser out-of-the-box, which is a light-weight web platform for smartphones and supports 22 regional Indian languages. People can book tickets in apps like BookMyShow, MakemyTrip etc, without having to download these apps. It gives users access to FM Radio which can be played without plugging in headsets.

Sanjay Kumar Kalirona, CEO & Director, Comio Smartphones further adds, “India is a growing market with huge potential and infinite possibilities. We are thrilled to bring to our customers our latest offerings – Comio S1 Lite & C2 Lite. They boast not only of an elegant design and camera but also superior battery life. The Lite series will prove to be an all-rounder. Comio believes in delivering unrivaled products with unbeatable value to all consumers”.

Comio is offering 30-day replacement, a special buy back and upgrade offer that allows users to upgrade their old Comio smartphone. The company will give an assured 40 per cent return on user’s old Comio phone, which should not more than 12 months old.

