Comio is the new Chinese name in Indian smartphone market; launches three phones

Chinese smartphone maker Comio has entered the Indian smartphone market backed by Topwise Communications with three budget smartphones — the C1, P1, and S1.

Comio P1 is company’s flagship smartphone and costs Rs 9,999. The highlight of the device is its 5,000 mAh battery, which it claims can offer two days of talktime. It will be available in two colour options – metal grey and sunrise gold. Comio P1 sports a metal unibody design and runs Android 7.0 Nougat. It has a fingerprint scanner at the back. The P1 gets 13MP rear camera with AF, f/2.0 aperture and flash. The front camera is 8MP with screen lens and f/2.0 aperture. Comio P1 features a 5.5-inch HAD IPS display. It is powered by 64-bit Quad-core SoC coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM (expandable upto 256GB via a microSD card).

The Comio S1 costs Rs 8,999 and it will be available in two colour options – royal black and sunrise gold. It has a 5.2-inch HD IPS display and the S1 runs Android 7.0 Nougat. Comio S1 is powered by a 64-bit Quad-core processor with 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM, expandable upto 256GB via a microSD card. Comio S1 comes with a 13MP rear camera with AF, f/2.0 aperture, and flash. The front camera is 8MP with f/2.0 aperture and flash. The smartphone is backed by a 2,700mAh battery and it weighs 159 grams. Finally, the Comio C1 is priced at Rs 5,999 and will be available in mellow gold and space black colour options. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat and weighs 175 grams. It features a metal frame.

Comio C1 gets a 5-inch HD IPS screen and it packs 2,200mAh battery. The smartphone is powered by a 64-bit Quad-core SoC with 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM (expandable upto 256GB via a microSD card). The rear camera is 8MP with AF, f/2.0 aperture and flash. It sports a 5MP front camera with screen flash and f/2.2 aperture.

Comio will give 40 per cent off on its devices in case a user returns it within a year. The company is offering a year and 100 days of warranty as well as buy back plan for its smartphones. Comio smartphones ship with anti-virus as well as features such freezer, which restricts unused apps from running in the background.

